Shipping: How To Reach Your Fuel Efficiency Goals

In a competitive market, and with fuel prices likely to rise again before long, shipping companies cannot afford to leave any stone unturned to maximize energy efficiency. While on paper, every vessel larger than 400 GT has to have a Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP), few realize their full savings potential.

There are so many factors influencing the performance of a vessel that many shipping companies find it challenging to determine where to start. Not every possible optimization measure makes sense in every instance. It takes knowledge and experience to identify the most promising parameters to address. Acknowledging that too many owners, managers and operators struggle with selecting the right set of technical and operational optimization measures to realize their full saving potential, DNV GL has enhanced its proven Energy Management approach and supporting toolkit. “With our Energy Management 3.0 advisory service, we help the customer design and implement a comprehensive strategy that will take their current energy management to the next level – and save fuel,” explains Merten Stein, Head of Shipping Advisory Germany at DNV GL – Maritime. “Especially owners, managers and operators of medium-to-large sized fleets can improve their energy management significantly.” The proven advisory approach follows a basic three-step process:

1. Analyse the ship specifics, operating profile and existing energy management system to identify the most promising and feasible improvements.

2. Design an energy management concept and strategy, define specific measures and targets, determine the organizational implications, develop a monitoring and reporting concept as well as a change management concept and pinpoint quick wins.

3. Coordinate and monitor the implementation, provide supporting tools and define relevant procedures. This also includes supporting staff behavioural changes and firmly embedding energy management in the corporate culture.

Finally, validating the implementation status of the energy management system regularly, monitoring the effects on the ship’s operating costs, and identifying potential additional measures in a continuous improvement process will ensure real impact. DNV GL has helped numerous owners, managers and charterers achieve significant savings along this path. Merten Stein points out: “Often many smaller measures add up to substantial savings. Taking a holistic approach by combining these measures to deliver the greatest possible benefit is key.”

Implementing best-in-class energy management

Euronav, a global leader in the crude oil tanker market, had identified fuel efficiency management as a key instrument for strengthening their market position and financial performance. DNV GL reviewed the existing fuel saving regime, then prepared a comprehensive list of technical and operational fuel saving measures. A tailored set of key measures was allocated to each tanker, with a focus on low-cost operational improvements, especially staff awareness, buy-in and cooperation. Furthermore, the company’s organizational setup, job descriptions, operational procedures, energy management policy and processes, and SEEMPs were updated, and the cornerstones of a performance management system were established based on tanker industry best-practices. Stamatis Bourboulis, General Manager of Euronav Ship Management Hellas, confirms: “DNV GL’s advisory team helped us advance in terms of energy management: they combined management techniques and technical insights and provided both the structure and the expertise we needed to pave the way for fuel savings.”

Performance management support and e-learning

For “K” Line, which operates a fleet of more than 500 vessels, DNV GL prepared recommendations regarding strategy, organizational setup, roles and responsibilities, reporting and monitoring, continuous improvement and specific optimization measures. To enhance transparency and enable management to take ship-specific fuel-saving action, improvements to existing performance management dashboards were suggested. In addition, DNV GL adapted its Maritime Academy’s proven e-learning solution to “K” Line’s specific needs. The programme successfully raised crew awareness, educating and motivating the seafarers to focus on saving fuel. “We received comprehensive support from DNV GL to strengthen our energy management function – from reviewing the status quo and defining new solutions to rolling out fuel-saving measures across our fleet. In addition, DNV GL’s e-learning tool, adapted to our requirements, helped us reach more than 2,000 seafarers globally while saving fuel,” says Joichi Sasaki, the Associate Director in charge of Energy Management & Advanced Technology.

Fuel-saving potential

Practical experience has shown that significant fuel savings can be achieved across all ship types, depending on ship type and the sophistication of the customer’s systems. For a bulk carrier, for example, a 7 to 13.5 per cent saving potential is possible in ship operation alone. Proven measures in this field include voyage execution and charter planning, and in particular, speed and route optimization as well as fuel efficiency incentives in the charter party. Another five to ten per cent can often be gained by optimizing the ship’s condition: Advanced condition monitoring, defining the best hull and propeller cleaning intervals, and choosing the right coating can improve hull performance substantially. Monitoring engine performance and operations, including the auxiliary engines, typically results in another 1.5 to 5 per cent in savings (see table). With more than 1,600 prepared SEEMPs, 500 ship energy management audits and 80 energy projects carried out for customers around the world, DNV GL has the practical experience required to deliver custom-tailored support to shipping companies across all segments.

Source: Maritime Impact, Issue 02/2017, DNV GL