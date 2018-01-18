Recent News

  

Singapore fuel oil hits 2-week high despite thinning net imports

in Oil & Companies News 18/01/2018

Singapore weekly onshore fuel oil inventories rose 1.7 percent to a two-week high of 19.999 million barrels (about 2.985 million tonnes) in the week ended Jan. 17 despite net imports of the fuel shrinking to their lowest in over a year, data from International Enterprise (IE) Singapore showed on Thursday.

* Net fuel oil imports into Singapore shrank 75 percent from the previous week to 205,000 tonnes, their lowest since the week to Dec. 14, 2016, when net imports stood at 145,000 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed

* This marked the second consecutive week of sharp declines in fuel oil net imports, which Sent Singapore’s onshore fuel oil inventories to a seven-month low of 19.66 million barrels (2.934 million tonnes) in the week ended Jan. 10

* Onshore fuel oil inventories were 9.1 percent lower compared with a year-ago period

* Singapore’s net exports of fuel oil to China topped the week at 155,000 tonnes, followed by Hong Kong with 70,000 tonnes and South Korea with 69,000 tonnes, the data showed

* The largest net imports into Singapore originated from Malaysia at 179,000 tonnes, followed by Taiwan at 91,000 tonnes, Lithuania at 72,000 tonnes and the United Arab Emirates at 38,000 tonnes, according to the data

* Fuel oil inventories in Singapore averaged 23.402 million barrels (3.493 million tonnes) a Week since the start of 2017

 Week to Jan. 17                                Total Imports        Total      Net Imports
                                                                    Exports     
 Fuel oil (in tonnes)    BANGLADESH                       0.0000   19,001.3420      -19,001
                         BRAZIL                      26,435.6510        0.0000       26,436
                         CHINA                            0.0153  155,003.0660     -155,003
                         GREECE                      30,569.0340        0.0000       30,569
                         HONG KONG                        0.0000   69,980.7290      -69,981
                         INDIA                            0.0010      391.2880         -391
                         INDONESIA                   42,561.8750   44,120.5120       -1,559
                         IRAQ                        37,138.6290        0.0000       37,139
                         JAPAN                       26,404.1790        0.0000       26,404
                         KOREA, REP OF                    0.0000   68,503.0530      -68,503
                         LITHUANIA                   71,902.8310        0.0000       71,903
                         MALAYSIA                   265,475.2950   86,518.9850      178,956
                         NEW ZEALAND                      0.0010        0.0000            0
                         PAPUA NEW GUINEA                 0.0000   15,521.3350      -15,521
                         RUSSIA                      26,970.8740        0.0000       26,971
                         TAIWAN                      91,077.2130        0.0000       91,077
                         THAILAND                     6,762.4490        0.0000        6,762
                         UNITED ARAB EMIRATES        38,475.8850        0.0000       38,476
                         TOTAL FOR 27101979         663,773.9323  459,040.3100      204,734

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

