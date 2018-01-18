Singapore fuel oil hits 2-week high despite thinning net imports

Singapore weekly onshore fuel oil inventories rose 1.7 percent to a two-week high of 19.999 million barrels (about 2.985 million tonnes) in the week ended Jan. 17 despite net imports of the fuel shrinking to their lowest in over a year, data from International Enterprise (IE) Singapore showed on Thursday.

* Net fuel oil imports into Singapore shrank 75 percent from the previous week to 205,000 tonnes, their lowest since the week to Dec. 14, 2016, when net imports stood at 145,000 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed

* This marked the second consecutive week of sharp declines in fuel oil net imports, which Sent Singapore’s onshore fuel oil inventories to a seven-month low of 19.66 million barrels (2.934 million tonnes) in the week ended Jan. 10

* Onshore fuel oil inventories were 9.1 percent lower compared with a year-ago period

* Singapore’s net exports of fuel oil to China topped the week at 155,000 tonnes, followed by Hong Kong with 70,000 tonnes and South Korea with 69,000 tonnes, the data showed

* The largest net imports into Singapore originated from Malaysia at 179,000 tonnes, followed by Taiwan at 91,000 tonnes, Lithuania at 72,000 tonnes and the United Arab Emirates at 38,000 tonnes, according to the data

* Fuel oil inventories in Singapore averaged 23.402 million barrels (3.493 million tonnes) a Week since the start of 2017

Week to Jan. 17 Total Imports Total Net Imports Exports Fuel oil (in tonnes) BANGLADESH 0.0000 19,001.3420 -19,001 BRAZIL 26,435.6510 0.0000 26,436 CHINA 0.0153 155,003.0660 -155,003 GREECE 30,569.0340 0.0000 30,569 HONG KONG 0.0000 69,980.7290 -69,981 INDIA 0.0010 391.2880 -391 INDONESIA 42,561.8750 44,120.5120 -1,559 IRAQ 37,138.6290 0.0000 37,139 JAPAN 26,404.1790 0.0000 26,404 KOREA, REP OF 0.0000 68,503.0530 -68,503 LITHUANIA 71,902.8310 0.0000 71,903 MALAYSIA 265,475.2950 86,518.9850 178,956 NEW ZEALAND 0.0010 0.0000 0 PAPUA NEW GUINEA 0.0000 15,521.3350 -15,521 RUSSIA 26,970.8740 0.0000 26,971 TAIWAN 91,077.2130 0.0000 91,077 THAILAND 6,762.4490 0.0000 6,762 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 38,475.8850 0.0000 38,476 TOTAL FOR 27101979 663,773.9323 459,040.3100 204,734

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)