Social Dialogue, Workplace Safety And Analysis Of The Ports Sector: Key Points For Discussion At The IDC European Zone Working Group Meeting In Valencia This Week

Union representatives from Belgium, Denmark, Slovenia, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Sweden will gather on Tuesday morning for the upcoming meeting of the International Dockworkers Council (IDC) European Zone Working Group. Dockworkers’ representatives from across Europe will meet for two days of discussion and debate, which will be presided over by IDC General Coordinator Jordi Aragunde and IDC European Zone Coordinator Anthony Tétard. The main point on the agenda, which the IDC has previously announced, is the recommencement by the IDC of the social dialogue process with the European Commission (EC).

The next meeting with the EC is scheduled for March 7. This meeting comes after a very turbulent 2017, due in part to the vulnerable situation in Spain that saw government attacks on the stevedoring profession and silence from Brussels; as well as the grim situation faced by workers in the Swedish port of Gothenburg, which has shaken the Scandinavian country’s own labor law system; and the threat of dismissal to union delegate Mladen Jovičić in the Slovenian port of Koper.

At its meeting in Valencia, one of the principal ports in the Mediterranean, the IDC European Zone will look to further enhance the growth of the union federation around the world. It also intends on establishing a Commission for Equality in the Workplace, with which it plans to enter into discussion with the European Commission at the meeting to be held in March. The IDC European Zone meeting scheduled to take place in the conference hall of SEVASA (the stevedoring society (SAGEP) that operates the hiring hall in the port of Valencia) will discuss what steps to take with regard to the situation in the port of Gothenburg. The meeting will also be presented with two reports outlining the situation in the port facilities of Spain and Italy. IDC delegates will also have the opportunity to discuss a number of health and safety measures in the workplace, which are of great importance to the dockworkers’ collective.

On Wednesday, before making a visit to the port facilities in Valencia, the international union representatives will attend the dockworkers’ assembly meeting at the host port, one of the most representative bodies of the dockworkers’ collective in all of Spain.

Source: IDC (International Dockworkers’ Council)