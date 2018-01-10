Starboard Advisors join ASKET

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Starboard Advisors S.a.r.l on board as an ASKET Approved Agency”, said Emma Mitchell, Director.

Starboard Advisors has been operating since 2012 as a specialist consultancy supporting Ship Owners and Operators with a variety of consultancy and Ship Management services.

From their offices in Monaco Starboard Advisors will be bringing their knowledge of Merchant Marine Operations to ASKETs specialist Broking, Compliance and Operations team’s.

The experienced Starboard Advisors team will be providing guidance from a Shipping Industry prospective, supporting client relationships and developing future capability to support ASKET Operations, Auditing, Compliance and Broking in Europe, Africa and parts of Asia.

Director Captain Girish Lele commented as follows about the new relationship with ASKET;

“Security is an important facet of seafaring these days and even though there is a perception that the threat is diminished in some parts of the world there is all the more reason to give the job of securing services when required to a people who understand the business”

Starboard Advisors with a team of experienced Master mariners is delighted to be working with ASKET.

Captain Girish Lele is a Master Mariner with 22 years of sea service including 9 years in command. Ashore since 1997, he was instrumental in the implementation of ISM in its nascent stages with International Andromeda Shipping in Monaco. Due to success of this he was appointed as Quality Assurance Manager. In this capacity he implemented ISO 9000/14000 and OHSAS 18000 in the company and created an Integrated Management system which was a first for a shipping company in Europe at that time. Today he is an accredited OCIMF SIRE inspector and conducts inspections on tankers and gas carriers on behalf of BP, BHPB, IMT(Exxon)ENI, Lukoil, Vivo Energy, MAXCOM Petroli and ENEL. He also inspects bulk carriers on behalf of ENEL.

Starboard Advisors also carries out Third Party Navigational Audits for clients

ASKET Ltd was established in 2013 to work with and for the shipping industry. Our vision was to set up an independent brokerage and be able to support a shipping industry being hammered by high costs of time, insurance and armed guards.

The ASKET team help clients save significant amounts of money and time, by directly supporting CSO’s and QHSE teams with the vetting, selection and monitoring of security services.

Our focus is on enhancing quality, compliance and efficiency in the Maritime Security space, through sharing high quality information and through the execution of a unique maritime security broking process. The more clients we support the more we are able to reinvest into our services and the more the industry will benefit.

ASKET is the leader in this field and we believe the only true independent broker working directly for the Shipping Industry. We work with some of the worlds largest Ship owning and Ship management companies and have been described as being ‘breath of fresh air’.

Source: ASKET Ltd.