Start of Talks Towards Business Cooperation with Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding in Commercial Ship Business Area

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. have agreed to commence deliberations between TSUNEISHI and MES’ Ship & Ocean Project Headquarters on a business cooperation in the area of commercial ships (hereinafter, the “Cooperation”).

The purpose of the Cooperation is to attain continuous growth of the shipbuilding business through collaboration between the two companies in building up design and development capacity and cost competitiveness and in obtaining more orders while maintaining their respective independence in management.

MES and TSUNEISHI will be making discussions in order to attain an agreement on specific conditions for the Cooperation.

MES also issued a press release with the same contents as that of TSUNEISHI.

Source: Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.