Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Statoil CEO sees 2018 oil price below $70 per barrel

Statoil CEO sees 2018 oil price below $70 per barrel

in Oil & Companies News 08/02/2018

The price of crude oil will likely come under pressure later this year from rising output at U.S. onshore developments as well as conventional fields, Chief Executive Eldar Saetre told Reuters.

“I think we will most likely be below $70 a barrel,” he said when asked about expectations for crude prices in 2018.

North Sea Brent crude currently trades at a spot price of $66.9, down from $70.78 in late January.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software