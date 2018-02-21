Stellar Acquisition III Inc. To Extend Period to Consummate Acquisition

Stellar Acquisition III Inc. announced that the Company’s sponsors (the “Sponsors”) have notified the Company of their intention to deposit into the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”), an aggregate of $402,536 (less interest earned on the funds in the Trust Account available for withdrawal), representing $0.058 per public share, by February 24, 2018, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate a business combination by three months to May 24, 2018. The Company intends to announce by Monday, February 27, 2018 whether such funds have been deposited into the Trust Account.

Stellar is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus efforts on seeking a business combination with a company or companies in the international oil and gas logistics, land and maritime oil and gas transportation, terminal and energy storage industries.

Source: Stellar Acquisition