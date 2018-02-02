Stolt-Nielsen: Hurricane Harvey’s impact was larger than previously thought – steady quarter besides this

Stolt-Nielsen posted its 4Q17 report this morning with all operating figures below our and consensus estimates. Results were taken down by a larger impact of Hurricane Harvey and one-time impairments. The outlook for the recovering market was slightly changed and SNI currently expects the recovery in 2019 (end-2018-2019 previously). No information about the Tanker split was released in the report. As results were lower mostly due to one-time effects, we are unlikely to make any significant changes to our estimates and our recommendation should be reiterated.

Figures down QoQ after larger than previously thought impact of Hurricane Harvey

Except for the effects of Hurricane Harvey, Stolt-Nielsen had a steady quarter. Revenues were in line with our estimates at NOK 507m (NOK 508m expected by us and consensus), while EBITDA lagged somewhat (USD 116m vs. USD 120m our estimate). Hurricane Harvey, however, accounted for NOK 7m lower revenues in 4Q17 alone, while it was previously communicated that results should be lower by around NOK 3m. Furthermore, Stolt-Nielsen included large impairments in the report of NOK 15.3m, that took EPS down to NOK 0.01, while adj. EPS was in line with our expectation of NOK 0.27 (NOK 0.25 expected by us, NOK 0.30 by consensus).

The outlook remains cautious – recovery in 2019 projected by the company

The outlook for 1H18 remains essentially unchanged, with no substantial improvement in chemical tanker market anticipated until 2019, when the orderbook reduces and the supply/demand balance improves. Previously, it was communicated that the improvement should start by end-18 already. We also expect the shipping cycle to start turning and are already encountering somewhat recovering chemical tanker rates. Other Stolt’s segments – Terminals, Tank Containers and Sea Farm should continue providing steady results.

No information about the tanker split released

As usual, all the information about a possible Tanker split is left for the presentation and is not included in the report. All combined, we are likely to make only minor adjustments to our model and our recommendation should be reiterated.

