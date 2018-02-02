Stolt-Nielsen Limited Suffers Profitability Plunge on One-Time Charges

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) yesterday reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2017. Net profit attributable to shareholders in the fourth quarter was $1.1 million, with revenue of $506.8 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $18.5 million, with revenue of $513.8 million, in the third quarter of 2017. Fourth-quarter 2017 results included one-time impairments totalling $15.3 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders for 2017 was $50.3 million, with revenue of $1,997.1 million, compared with net profit attributable to shareholders of $113.1 million, with revenue of $1,879.9 million, in 2016.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with the third quarter of 2017, were:

• Stolt Tankers reported an operating profit of $20.4 million, down from $34.4 million, mainly reflecting the impact of lower contracts of affreightment (COA) volume and freight rates. The quarter was negatively impacted by Hurricane Harvey, which closed down the Houston ship channel, disrupted cargo operations and affected onward voyages well into the fourth quarter.

• The Stolt Tankers Joint Service Sailed-in Time-Charter Index decreased to 0.61 from 0.64.

• Stolthaven Terminals reported an operating profit of $5.4 million, down from $16.0 million in the third quarter. The current quarter included an $8.4 million one-time impairment of assets in Stolthaven New Zealand.

• Stolt Tank Containers reported an operating profit of $17.0 million, up from $14.8 million, driven by stronger markets, increased demurrage revenue and improved margins.

• Stolt Sea Farm’s operating profit before the impact of fair value adjustment of inventories was $0.1 million, compared with an operating profit of $0.4 million in the third quarter. The accounting for inventories at fair value had a positive impact of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a negative impact of $2.9 million in the third quarter.

• Corporate and Other reported an operating loss of $9.4 million, compared with a loss of $6.7 million in the third quarter. During the quarter SNL recognised an impairment of assets at Stolt Bitumen Services of $6.9 million and a one-time gain of $7.2 million due to certain changes made to the healthcare benefits plan in the U.S. In addition, higher losses at Stolt Bitumen Services contributed to the overall operating loss at Corporate and Other.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said: “SNL’s fourth-quarter results reflected the negative impact of onetime charges related to impairments and extraordinary events. The chemical tanker market continued to soften in the quarter driven by oversupply of tonnage, combined with the impact from Hurricane Harvey.

Except for the effects Hurricane Harvey had on Stolthaven Houston, our terminal business had another steady quarter. Stolt Tank Containers had a strong quarter as rates and margins increased. Results at Stolt Sea Farm improved, mainly driven by the positive impact of fair value adjustment of inventories, higher turbot prices and additional turbot volume sold on consignment.”

“Our outlook for the first half of 2018 remains essentially unchanged. We do not anticipate any substantial improvement in the chemical tanker market until 2019 when the orderbook reduces and the supply/demand balance improves. For Stolthaven Terminals, we continue to expect a modest but steady improvement in results, driven by operational improvements and better utilisation. At Stolt Tank Containers, we expect continued strength in rates and margins. Stolt Sea Farm’s results were strong in December in line with holiday demand, but are expected to decline consistent with seasonal patterns in January and February, though prices are anticipated to remain at higher levels than in 2017.”

On November 15, 2017 Stolt-Nielsen Limited announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.25 per Common Share, down from $0.50 per

Common Share in the prior year. The dividend was paid on December 12, 2017 to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2017. The Board’s decision to reduce the dividend was driven by the weakening chemical tanker market and the uncertainty related to the timing of its recovery, combined with the increased debt level following the strategic acquisition of JO Tankers.

On December 22, 2017, the U.S. government passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that, amongst other changes, lowers the U.S. Federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018.

This is expected to have a positive one-time impact of $25 million on SNL’s first-quarter 2018 results, as net deferred tax liabilities will be lower.

Debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, was $2,411.4 million as of November 30, 2017, compared with $2,431.0 million as of August 31, 2017.

Equity attributable to shareholders of SNL was $1,476.0 million as of November 30, 2017, compared with $1,453.0 million as of August 31, 2017.

Net interest expense in the fourth quarter was $34.5 million, compared with $32.3 million in the third quarter. SNL had $58.3 million of cash and $449.2 million of available and undrawn committed overdraft facilities as of November 30, 2017.

Stolt Tankers

Stolt Tankers reported fourth-quarter operating revenue of $282.8 million, down from $299.7 million in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter deep-sea revenue decreased by $13.5 million, reflecting a decrease in average COA rates and volume in the quarter, partially offset by an increase in spot rates and volume. The effects of Hurricane Harvey further reduced Stolt Tankers’ fourth-quarter revenue by approximately $7.0 million. Regional fleet revenue declined by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, reflecting in part the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the Stolt-Nielsen Inter-Caribbean Service. Bunker surcharge revenue improved $2.5 million in the quarter.

Stolt Tankers reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of $20.4 million, down from $34.4 million in the third quarter. The reduction in revenue was only partly offset by a higher gain on bunker hedges of $3.6 million, and a $1.1 million improvement in the contribution from joint ventures.

Higher ship management costs, administrative and general expenses, and lower overall contributions from the regional services also contributed to the reduced operating profit. Bunker costs increased by $1.1 million in the quarter, as the average price of intermediate fuel oil/low sulphur fuel consumed rose by 6.5% to $327 per ton from $307 per ton in the third quarter.

Stolthaven Terminals

Stolthaven Terminals reported fourth-quarter operating revenue of $61.4 million, compared with $61.0 million in the third quarter. Higher storage and throughput revenue was partially offset by lower demand for steam and nitrogen services in Houston, and by lower U.S. rail freight revenue.

Utilisation for the wholly owned terminals improved to 87.6% in the fourth quarter from 85.6% in the third quarter.

Stolthaven reported a fourth-quarter operating profit of $5.4 million, down from $16.0 million in the third quarter. The decrease includes an $8.4 million one-time impairment of assets in

Stolthaven New Zealand, resulting from the forthcoming expiration of land leases at two sites and the impact of weaker local market conditions and lower equity income from the Company’s joint venture terminals in Lingang, China and in Antwerp, Belgium, where the prior quarter included a gain from the release of a provision of $1.0 million.

Stolt Tank Containers (STC)

Stolt Tank Containers reported fourth-quarter operating revenue of $136.9 million, up from $132.6

million in the third quarter. STC’s revenue growth for the quarter reflected an increase of $3.3 million in demurrage revenue. The increase in revenue for the period also reflected the impact of strengthening market conditions. Despite a seasonal decline of 2.3% in total shipments in the fourth quarter, utilisation was down only slightly and freight revenue per shipment was up by 3.9%. The number of tanks in the fleet increased by 1.4% at quarter-end, as STC cost-effectively added leased tanks to the fleet.

STC reported fourth-quarter operating income of $17.0 million, up from $14.8 million in the third quarter. Results for the latest quarter reflected in part improved margins and strengthening rates in certain markets.

Stolt Sea Farm (SSF)

Stolt Sea Farm reported fourth-quarter operating revenue of $23.3 million, up from $18.5 million in the third quarter. Topline growth for the quarter was attributable to an increase in turbot prices of about 6.7%, along with a 20.8% improvement in the volume of turbot sold, reflecting an increase in volume sold on consignment by SSF in the fourth quarter. Prices for sole were essentially unchanged in the latest period, though volume was up slightly. While caviar volume was flat, prices were up 3.8%, as SSF continued to shift its caviar marketing strategy to direct sales. Stolt Sea Farm’s fourth-quarter operating profit excluding the impact of fair value adjustment of inventories was $0.1 million, compared with $0.4 million in the third quarter as operating expenses increased. The accounting for inventories at fair value had a positive impact of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a negative impact of $2.9 million in the third quarter.

Stolt-Nielsen Gas (SNG)

SNG continues to focus on the development of small-scale LNG storage and distribution supply chains to serve locations lacking access to LNG pipelines. During the quarter Stolt-Nielsen Gas invested €4.7 million in Higas Srl, increasing SNG’s ownership to 66.25%. Higas was formed to develop shore-based storage, regasification and distribution in the port of Oristana, Sardinia to supply local industry with LNG. Further investments are planned subject to securing off-take contracts.

Source: Stolt-Nielsen Limited