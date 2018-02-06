Stolt-Nielsen: Soft quarter impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Stolt-Nielsen posted its 4Q17 report last week with all operating figures below our and consensus estimates, however, the results were negatively affected by a larger than previously estimated impact of Hurricane Harvey and one-time impairments. The “star-segment” for several quarters in a row has been the land-based Stolt Tank Containers, offsetting weak Deep Sea Chemical Tanker performance, while Terminals remained steady. The improvement for the deep sea chemical tanker market is delayed. SNI currently expects the recovery in 2019 (versus end of 2018 earlier). No information was released about the Deep Sea Chemical Tanker split. We made minor changes to our estimates as we see both a seasonal and a cyclical pick-up. We reiterate Buy with a target price of NOK 125/sh.

Except for the effect of Hurricane Harvey, Stolt-Nielsen had a steady quarter. Revenues were in line with our estimates at USD 507m (USD 508m expected by us and consensus), while EBITDA lagged somewhat (USD 116m vs. USD 120m our estimate). Hurricane Harvey, however, accounted for USD 7m lower revenues in 4Q17 alone, while it was previously communicated that results should be lower by around USD 3m. Furthermore, Stolt-Nielsen included large impairments in the report of USD 15.3m, that took EPS down to NOK 0.01, while adj. EPS was in line with our expectation of NOK 0.27 (NOK 0.25 expected by us, NOK 0.30 by consensus).

Outlook remains cautious – recovery in 2019 projected by the company

The outlook for 1H18 remains unchanged, with improvement for the supply/demand balance in the deep sea chemical tanker anticipated in 2019. Previously, it was communicated that the improvement should start by the end of 2018 already. We are already encountering somewhat recovering chemical tanker rates that is encouraging. Other Stolt’s segments – Terminals, Tank Containers and Sea Farm should continue providing steady results. For Stolthaven Terminals a modest improvement in the results is guided, while for Stolt Tank Containers a continued strength in rates and margins is expected. Strong Stolt Sea Farm’s results were boosted by holiday demand in 4Q17 and should decline in 1Q18, although prices in 2018 are anticipated by SNI to remain at higher levels than in 2017.

No information about the tanker split released

We received no information about the Deep Sea Chemical Tanker segment split during the presentation. Still, if a partner is found, this might be a positive trigger for the share. We have slightly reduced our estimates and the target price, but still believe in a delayed cycle upturn, thus our Buy recommendation is reiterated. Note that 1Q18 results include expected one-time gains of USD 25m following the new US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and that we estimate the company will decide to pay USD 0.25/sh dividends for this quarter – SNI has a capacity to return to the usual level of USD 0.5/sh semi-annual payments already, but we expect that to materialize for the next dividend payment after 3Q18.

