Strong South African coal bids boost markets amid tight supply

Colombian coal arbitrage to India opening CIF ARA prices gain $5 over two days South African coal markets continued to be in tight supply Tuesday, helping Atlantic physical prices gain $1 despite quiet activity during the Chinese holiday period.

A bid and offer was heard for April-loading at $99/mt, respectively, for FOB Richards Bay 6,000 kcal/kg NAR coal, a day after an April-loading cargo traded at $98/mt. A trading source said trading activity was originating from a single source.

“No one else is paying anywhere near this level,” one trade source said. “Chinese New Year is keeping everything quiet.”

Strong spot demand was being heard from Indian and Pakistan buyers, who were seeking higher CV coals than the typical Indonesian coals, a South African producer said.

Another European trader said with South African coal supply getting tighter and prices higher, Colombian coal might end up as an option for Indian buyers.

“The spreads have opened up wide enough to look in the Indian market for Colombian [coal], but it’s not there yet,” the source said.

Freight differences between Colombia and South Africa to India and heat value considerations would factor into the arbitrage. The source noted DES Colombia product was being offered at $87/mt compared with the South African prices.

Prompt European markets were held in check with a March bid and offer heard at $83.50/mt and $86.50/mt, respectively, and an April-loading bid and offer heard at $85.50/mt and $86/mt.

S&P Global Platts assessed the CIF ARA 6,000 kcal/kg NAR price at $85.50/mt, up $1 from Monday, based on the bids and offers.

European-delivered CIF ARA prices have gained $5 over two trading sessions with tighter supply and colder weather forecast.

Cal-19 range bound, front lifting

The European thermal coal futures showed a lower rate of movement at the back of the curve Tuesday alongside a relatively flat German power market.

A UK-based broker accredited weather conditions for both European and Australian prompt futures rising, with the cold weather forecast in Europe putting upward pressure on the March contract in the CIF ARA futures, with the March contract also increasing in FOB Newcastle futures owing to adverse weather forecast.

The source said the Cal-19 contract remained range bound however; explaining he heard the $83-$84 level was a technical threshold.

The Cal-19 contract opened the day down 30 cents, trading range bound, last trading at $83.30/mt.

The Q2 contract showed a higher level of price volatility, last trading up $1.45 on day at $86.50/mt.

A UK-based trader said this volatility has made it harder to be more active in the market, describing the market as “jumpy.”

FOB Newcastle futures increased around 40 cents across the curve, with the April-18 contract showing the most gains, assessed by S&P Global Platts at $103.15/mt, up $1.60 on day.

Source: Platts