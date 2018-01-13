Strong winds to disrupt Istanbul weekend bunkering: sources

Strong winds are expected in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly Istanbul, over the weekend but this has left suppliers divided as to the impact on bunkering activity.

The Eastern Mediterranean is set to experience strong winds this weekend and the anchorages at Istanbul are vulnerable to strong winds which can create disruption, a trader said.

Two further suppliers expects some deliveries to be delayed and the impact could be felt into early next week but it is unclear how hefty the delays will be as of yet.

“We expect 5-7 Beaufort NE winds from Saturday noon to Sunday noon. But North winds do not effect bunkering in Istanbul as the area is sheltered by the coast. We have big problems when South winds are strong,” a third supplier said.

The Istanbul port authority could not be reached for comment.

Delays in the Turkish Straits are currently around five days northbound and the same southbound, according to a broker report.

A shipping source said bad fog could hit the Bosporus from Monday but for the time being they could not confirm the likely impact. If this is the case the traffic flow along the Istanbul to Bosporus channel will be stopped, he added.

