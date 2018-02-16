Subdued coal demand sees vessel build-up at key Baltic ports

Sixty-six ships were seen in the Russia-Baltic seaborne thermal coal region Thursday, an increase of 30 from the previous week according to cFlow, Platts trade flow software.

According to sources there was no significant shortage of supply for Russian coal but spot demand in Europe was minimal, leading to a build-up of ships in the area.

The regions’ key coal market – Northwest Europe – had been consuming mostly Russian coal for several months alongside US-origin coal as utilities favor an economical blending strategy.

cFlow shows five of the 14 laden coal vessels arriving at ARA terminals over the last two weeks had been Russian-origin coal, basis 50,000 mt minimum, with five US-origin also.

Sources said there were several spot cargoes being offered to the Northwest Europe market in recent weeks but few counter bids were seen due to many consumers being comfortably supplied by term contracts.

Platts weekly FOB Russia Baltic price was assessed at $79.50/mt Friday, down $7 week on week although the lower pricing did little to stir any extra spot demand.

Most ships in the region were Panamax vessels, Platts dry bulk freight rate for a Panamax vessels on the Baltic-Rotterdam route was assessed at $6.75/mt Wednesday, unchanged day on day.

The key terminals include Ventspils, Riga, Ust-Luga, St Petersburg, Murmansk, and Vysotsk.

