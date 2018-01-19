Suez Canal Offers Significant Toll Discounts to Tanker Shipping

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) always pay attention to its users best interest, and has recently take more steps towards being the most competitive compared to other routes.

Considering the new changes in world economy , the global shipping market conditions, and in line with the SCA flexible marketing policies, the SCA has issued a new circular (1/2018) stated that :

1) Crude Oil Tankers coming from ports of the US Gulf, Caribbean area heading to:

a) Ports West of Indian subcontinent starting from Karachi to Cochin shall be granted a reduction of 45% of the Suez Canal normal tolls.

b) Ports located East of Cochin shall be granted a reduction of 75% of Suez Canal normal tolls.

2) Crude Oil Tankers coming from ports of Latin America Starting from Colombia (San Andres Island- Latitude 12o 34′ 40” N) and its southern ports heading to:

a) Ports West of Indian subcontinent starting from Karachi to Cochin shall be granted reduction of 65% of the Suez Canal normal tolls.

b) Ports located East of Cochin shall be granted a reduction of 75% of Suez Canal normal tolls.



Source: Suez Canal Authority