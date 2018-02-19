Suezmax Tankers Could Witness Higher Freight Rates Despite Record Newbuilding Deliveries

Despite a high volume of newbuilding deliveries in the Suezmax tanker market over 2017 which led freight rates levels to average lows of $14,000/day, demand growth evolution could help return the segment back to growth. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “crude tanker earnings across all sectors were challenged in 2017, not least the Suezmax sector, which saw net fleet growth of 45 units during the year. Heavy ordering activity between 2014 and 2015 saw 57 newbuilds enter the market, making 2017 a record year for Suezmax deliveries. It was therefore unsurprising to see earnings averaging lower at $14,000/day, down from $27,000/day in 2016. However, despite bearish developments on the supply side, developments on the demand side were positive overall. Indeed, AIS tracking data indicates that tonne mile demand for the sector rebounded in 2017 driven by shifting global oil flows”.

According to the shipbroker, “a key driver of the trade growth was higher crude flows from West to East as OPEC production cuts took effect, in particular, increased CPC blend exports from the Black Sea to Asia. According to tracking data, Suezmax CPC blend volumes grew from 1.5 million tonnes in 2016, to 7 million tonnes last year, which was particularly beneficial for Suezmax demand given distances involved. Nearby, further growth was seen out of the Mediterranean, however the picture was somewhat mixed depending on the countries involved. Declines were seen from Algeria, but Suezmax flows from Libya increased by 5 million tonnes, which accounted for the majority of the growth from the region”.

Gibson added that “significant growth was observed from the Americas, with total Suezmax loadings in the region growing by 30 million tonnes. The key to such growth has been higher exports from the US and Brazil. Exports from Brazil account for a third of the increase, whilst the US accounted for more than 20 million tonnes. However, over half of the Suezmax volumes were traded within the region, limiting the tonne mile effect. In the Middle East, despite OPEC’s product cuts, Suezmax exports from the Middle East saw continued growth in 2017. Growing by over 13 million tonnes, with almost all the increase originating from Iran. However, not all regions have seen growth. Suezmax exports from West Africa have fallen over the past three years outright exports from West Africa on Suezmaxes fell to below 100 million tonnes in 2017 (down 12 million tonnes YOY)”.

“Moving forwards, whilst 49 Suezmaxes are scheduled to be delivered this year, demand growth can be expected in some of the key load regions. Strong expectations for US production, as well as anticipated higher Brazilian output will support volumes loading in the Americas, even as Venezuelan volumes continue to slide. Export growth from Libya is never certain but remains a possibility whilst high Kashagan production this year (despite Kazahkstan’s involvement in the OPEC pact) is expected to translate into higher CPC exports from the Black Sea. In theory, exports from the Middle East should flatten out, given OPEC’s pact. However, volumes from West Africa could rise year on year, if Nigeria is able to hold its production stable at its OPEC ceiling of 1.80 million b/d. On balance, 2018 will be tough whilst the excess supply delivered in 2017, and inbound deliveries this year, are absorbed. However, tangible demand growth means it is only a matter of time before earnings return to more sustainable levels”, the shipbroker concluded.

Meanwhile, in the crude tanker market this week, Gibson said that “hopes of a pre-Chinese Holiday boost for VLCCs were never realised and although the week started with reasonable volume, no momentum resulted, and the pace eased to keep the market at little better than ws 40 for the most modern units to the East, with down to ws 32 booked for the most challenged. Rates to the West remained cemented at under ws 20 for straight runs too. Availability remains an ongoing challenge for Owners over the coming week, and well beyond. Suezmaxes saw less and less as the week progressed and as tonnage built, rate ideas fell further to 130,000mt by ws 57.5 to the East and to under ws 25 to the West with no early recovery likely. Aframaxes operated to a slow beat too, which was just sufficient to keep rates at an average 80,000mt by ws 85 to Singapore, with more of the same the call over the coming period”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide