Sugar loadings halted at EMPAT terminal in Brazil’s Maceio port: sources

The Brazilian Labor Ministry since Friday has suspended loading operations at the EMPAT sugar terminal in the Northeastern port of Maceio over safety concerns, a trader there said Monday.

“The ministry’s auditor required that there must have some kind of barrier close to the ship loader, to protect workers against possible accidents,” the trader said.

Requests for confirmation from EMPAT were not returned. However, both a Williams shipping agent in Maceio and trading firm Wilmar there confirmed the operations halt.

The Wilmar-chartered M/V Theokepasti was expected to finish loading 41,463 mt of raw sugar destined for Algeria at EMPAT on Monday, after arriving on January 25. But because loadings were halted on Friday, its departure will be delayed. Local sources expect loading will resume later Monday.

There are more two ships queued at EMPAT set to load a total 55,000 mt of raw sugar. The destination for one has not been disclosed, while the second is slated to also go to Algeria. Since the 2017-18 crop started in the Brazil’s North-Northeast in October, more than 90,000 mt of raw sugar, or 27.12% of the total volume exported from the terminal so far over the season, has been shipped to Algeria from EMPAT, according to terminal data.

Source: Platts