Sunseap inks 21-year solar power deal with PSA Singapore

PSA Corporation and Sunseap Group Pte Ltd have signed a 21-year solar power purchase agreement that will enhance the eco-friendliness of the container port and ancillary buildings in PSA’s Singapore facilities.

Sunseap will construct and install a 4 Megawatt peak solar system across five sites in PSA’s Singapore terminals, including terminal buildings, gates, maintenance base and workers’ dormitories at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Under the contract, Sunseap will install and maintain the solar photovoltaic system as well as offer a competitive electricity tariff rate that will allow PSA to reduce its carbon footprint, in line with PSA’s sustainability goals.

The solar photovoltaic system is estimated to be operational by end of Oct 2018. Once completed, it will generate approximately 4.3 gigawatt hours of energy per year and offset a portion of Pasir Panjang Terminal’s energy needs. It will also help PSA offset 1,689 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Mr Frank Phuan, Co-Founder and Director at Sunseap Group, said: “We are delighted that PSA Singapore has chosen to partner Sunseap for its solar energy requirements. We are encouraged by the increasing number of companies moving to adopt renewable energy options, and we stand ready to work with them to achieve their sustainability goals.

“We have always maintained a good working relationship with PSA to address their energy needs with an integrated solution. The contract underscores PSA’s confidence in Sunseap’s track record of delivering best-in-class solar energy solutions.”

Mr Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said: “PSA is pleased to enhance our commitment to environmental sustainability in Singapore through the implementation of solar power solutions on a terminal-wide scale. This deal will help us significantly reduce our carbon footprint, and will boost our commitment to renewable energy for years to come. In tandem, we are continuing with the electrification of our port equipment including yard cranes and automated guided vehicles, among our other green initiatives.”

Singapore is stepping up efforts to encourage businesses to reduce greenhouse emissions and consider clean energy options. In 2016, the government announced that a carbon tax would be imposed in 2019 on power producers and large carbon emitters based on each tonne of carbon they release.

Source: PSA International