Surge of FPS Orders to Continue into 2018

The latest World Floating Production Systems Tracker, released today by Westwood Global Energy (“Westwood”) forecasts a continuation of the recovery seen in 2017. Following-on from 15 orders in 2017 (2016 saw zero orders), Westwood expects the positive sentiment in the market to continue through 2018 with a further 17 orders expected. This recovery has occurred in part due to an improvement in oil prices and renewed appetite for investment from E&P companies, while the re-engineering of many projects at the front-end engineering stage has also helped to reduce cost.

However, due to a significant number of installations in 2017 and 2018, the backlog of units in build has fallen to 35 (vs a peak of 55 in Jan 2015) and the value of the units in build has fallen by 26% in the last year alone. We therefore expect strong competition in the FPS supply chain as OFS providers look to rebuild backlogs. Pricing pressure is likely to remain absent for the time being as excess capacity is absorbed and the supply chain remains lean. Identifying the upcoming projects early and engaging with the appropriate operators and lease contractors will be critical.

Key Conclusions:

• 61 Orders expected over the 2018-2022 period

• Phased development Capex of $51bn forecast for the next five years

• Latin America accounts for the largest proportion (43%) of the phased Capex. Brazilian activity is returning to the market with two Petrobras orders in 2017 and five expected in 2018.

• Despite the orders in 2017, backlogs are low and competition for new orders is expected to be intense.

Source: Westwood Energy