Surgutneftegaz CEO says favors maintaining global oil cut pact

Vladimir Bogdanov, chief executive of Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz, said he took a positive view on maintaining a global deal on cutting crude production.

Bogdanov was speaking to reporters after a meeting in the Russian energy ministry between oil company executives and ministry officials to talk about the production cut deal and other topics.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova)