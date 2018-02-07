Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Surgutneftegaz CEO says favors maintaining global oil cut pact

Surgutneftegaz CEO says favors maintaining global oil cut pact

in Oil & Companies News 07/02/2018

Vladimir Bogdanov, chief executive of Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz, said he took a positive view on maintaining a global deal on cutting crude production.

Bogdanov was speaking to reporters after a meeting in the Russian energy ministry between oil company executives and ministry officials to talk about the production cut deal and other topics.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software