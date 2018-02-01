Taiwan to implement 0.5% sulfur limit from Jan 2019, ahead of IMO mandate

Recent News

  

01/02/2018

All vessels entering Taiwan’s commercial ports must use 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel or other compliant fuel from January 1 next year, a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

The move comes one year ahead of International Maritime Organization’s mandate to lower the sulfur cap in marine fuels, and places Taiwan ahead of much of the rest of the world, trade sources said.

Under IMO’s International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, or MARPOL, the global sulfur cap in marine fuels will be lowered to 0.5%, from the current 3.5%, on January 1, 2020.

To encourage ships to switch to low sulfur fuel, Taiwan’s MOTC will provide a subsidy of T$5,000 ($172) to all vessels, local and foreign, entering Taiwanese ports, over February 1 to the end of the year, if they make the change before the implementation date of January 1, 2019.
Source: Platts

