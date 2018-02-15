Taiwan’s Formosa buys 1 mln bbls Oman crude for April – sources

Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemical bought 1 million barrels of Oman crude to load in April via a tender, trade sources said.

The crude was purchased at 50 cents a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said.

Spot premiums for Oman crude loading in April are at their lowest in three months as Asia’s crude demand typically falls in the second quarter on refinery maintenance.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)