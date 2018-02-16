Tanker Market: US Oil Exports’ Rise Bode Well for Ton-Mile Demand

Up until a couple of years back, the wording of US oil exports was a “blank form”, as the leading economy didn’t allow for the exports of its oil. However, with the relaxing of the rule from 2016 onwards, the floodgates have opened and the US is quickly turning into a major factor in the tanker market for the export trade as well. In fact, this trend has benefited shipping, since, in most cases, it’s translated into increased ton-mile demand.

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking noted that “ten Years ago, a mere blink of an eye in the history of human oil consumption, the United States produced on average 5.1 million barrels of crude per day in 2007, and 4.9m barrels of crude per day in 2008. Of this the US exported on average 27,400 and 28,600 barrels per day in 2007 and 2008 respectively, all of which went to Canada. The reason for this dates back to 1973, when the US gave aid to Israel during the Arab-Israeli conflict, which prompted the Arab members of OPEC to ban all oil exports to the US and any other country which aided Israel. This caused domestic US petroleum product prices to skyrocket, and led to Congress passing the 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act which banned all crude oil exports (except for select types/grades, as well as exports to Canada)”.

According to Gerry Lathrop Research Analyst with Allied Shipbroking, “jump forward to 6th February 2018, and the EIA has increased its forecasts for domestic crude oil production to 10.6million bbls/day, which means if these numbers hold true, the U.S. has officially surpassed Saudi Arabia in terms of oil production, and is now sitting in 2nd place behind Russia. It should be noted that the US’s previous record for oil production was set almost 50 years ago in 1970 when they produced roughly 9.6m bbls/day”.

Lathrop raises the question of what does this mean however for the tanker industry? “Up until 2016 crude oil exports from the US were banned to all countries except for Canada, however since the lifting of the ban, exports from the US have steadily risen. In 2016, oil exports from the US averaged roughly 590,000 bbls/day, of which Canada imported roughly 360,000 bbls/day or about 61%. In 2017 the US exported almost 1.1 million bbls/day (a roughly 86.4% increase), of which Canada imported only 315,000 bbls/day, about 28.6%. This means that the US now exports more crude than around a third of individual OPEC members. But with Canada making up a third, where is the rest of it going? In 2016 China imported on average just over 30,000 bbls/day from the US, in 2017 however that figured jumped to roughly 220,000 bbls/day. Similarly, in 2016 Japan and South Korea imported 23.5k and 43k bbls/day, while in 2017 that figured jumped to 32k and 61k bbls/day respectively. Perhaps the biggest shift however was seen in India, Malaysia, and Taiwan, who in 2016 did not import any oil from the US, however in 2017 in the months up to November those figures rose to 59k, 44k, and 51k bbls/day respectively”.

According to Allied’s analyst, “this overall increasing trend seems to be following through, with China’s crude oil imports climbing to a record figure of 9.57 million bbls/day in January 2018, while taking as a benchmark the average volumes of Chinese imports from the US, their total value is expected to reach around US$ 10 billion, while when taking into consideration exports sent to the rest of the Far East that figure doubles. All of this of course will lead to a profound effect on the tanker market. Let’s create a hypothetical situation, whereby we assume that the oil imported by China from OPEC members such as Angola or Saudi Arabia (Chinas second and third largest suppliers) is offset by oil from the US, say USG the US’s biggest oil exporting region. This would mean that we will see roughly 1,000 miles per ton added compared to a route from WAF to midland China, and roughly 4,000 miles per ton added from a route from MEG. The same can be applied to the other previously mentioned Far East countries that have started to develop a taste for US oil”, Lathrop concluded, thus suggesting that the tanker market ton-mile demand is benefiting from the rise of US oil exports.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide