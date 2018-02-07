Tanker Owner DHT Holdings reports 2017 Profits Despite Fourth Quarter Loss

DHT Holdings, Inc. announced:

HIGHLIGHTS:

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $33.5 million. Net loss for the quarter of $7.5 million or loss of $0.05 per basic share. After adjusting for a non-cash impairment charge of $1.1 million and a net loss of $3.3 million related to the sale of DHT Eagle and DHT Utah, the Company had a net loss for the quarter of $3.2 million or loss of $0.02 per basic share.

Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017 of $152.1 million. Net income for the year of $6.6 million or $0.05 per basic share. After adjusting for a non-cash impairment charge of $8.5 million and a net loss of $3.5 million related to the sale of vessels, the Company had net income for the year of $18.7 million or $0.15 per basic share.

The Company’s VLCCs achieved time charter equivalent earnings of $23,200 per day in the fourth quarter of 2017 of which the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter earned $35,800 per day and the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market achieved $19,600 per day. For the twelve months of 2017 the Company’s VLCCs achieved time charter equivalent earnings of $27,500 per day of which the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter earned $36,800 per day and the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market achieved $23,800 per day.

So far in the first quarter of 2018, 60% of the available VLCC spot days have been booked at an average rate of $20,000 per day.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company will return $2.8 million to shareholders in the form of a cash dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on February 28, 2018 for shareholders of record as of February 20, 2018.

In November 2017, we agreed to the sale of our three oldest VLCCs; DHT Utah and DHT Utik, both built 2001 and DHT Eagle built 2002 to one buyer for a total price of $66.5 million. The DHT Utah and DHT Eagle were delivered to the buyer during the fourth quarter 2017 and the DHT Utik was delivered to the buyer in January 2018. Subsequent to the sale of the three vessels, the average age of the VLCC fleet is 6.3 years.

During the fourth quarter of 2017 the Company entered into a one year time-charter for the DHT Lotus and the DHT Edelweiss. Both time charters have base rates at levels in line with DHT’s cash break even levels plus profit sharing structures. The two contracts take DHT’s number of VLCCs on time charters for 2018 to six.

DHT has a fleet of 27 VLCCs, 23 in the water and four under construction scheduled for delivery in 2018, as well as two Aframaxes. The total dwt of the fleet is 8,590,740. Five of the VLCCs and one of the Aframaxes are on time charters.

Source: DHT Holdings