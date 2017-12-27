TANKERS: VLCC rates slump on reduced Venezuelan activity

Slight VLCC fixture activity in Venezuela and at PDVSA-owned or -leased facilities has seen freight on the Caribbean-China run drop 12.6% in December, according to S&P Global Platts data and market sources.

VLCC fixtures in Venezuela were “near zero” at the moment, according to local sources.

The near void of VLCC loaders was even more dramatic as the port of Jose was now only able to handle two tankers/month due to an operational issue, the sources said.

One of two single-point moorings that allow VLCCs to load at Jose was out of service, partially leading to the reduction in VLCC liftings, they added.

The Borco terminal in the Bahamas, of which PDVSA is a leasee, has seen no recent movement of VLCCs, either, a local source said.

Additionally, the BOPEC oil terminal, of which PDVSA is a shareholder, is running at reduced capacity due to tank deterioration, a local source said.

He said roughly 75% of the storage capacity was unusable due to the degradation and BOPEC was expected to be closed in January.

“Between Borco and Bopec, PDVSA refineries usually moved between 28 to 30 monthly shipments of fuel oil and dispatched four IFC-380 VLCCs per month, but currently the operation is restricted to the maximum due to delays, low utilization rate of the refineries and shortage of crude,” said a PDVSA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

VLCC rates on the Caribbean-Singapore run have fallen 12.6% month on month as a result, with loading shifting away from the region to the US Gulf Coast, Brazil and Uruguay.

There were nine fixtures on Caribbean-Far East voyages to date in December, compared with 12 on Brazil-Far East or Uruguay-Far East trips, and two on USGC-Far East runs, according to a Platts fixture report.

In November, there were 10 fixtures on the Caribbean-Far East run, six on the USGC-Far East voyage, and eight for Brazil-Far East or Uruguay-Far East trips.

There was one fixture reported out of the Caribbean, but not loading in Venezuela.

Unipec booked the Gener8 Nautilus for a Covenas-China voyage lifting a 270,000 mt cargo with January 21-25 dates at lump sum $4.75 million, a move expected to soften the market further.

There was an additional Covenas-Singapore option on the deal at lump sum $3.75 million.

A market source said there were 20 of the tankers available prior to February 1 in the Caribbean and three to four ballasters to count among them. The Forties pipeline outage was having no effect on the market, he said, adding that slacking fixtures on the Rotterdam-Singapore fuel oil run could see some tonnage come to the Caribbean.

The Caribbean-Singapore route was assessed at lump sum $3.75 million, down $50,000 from Thursday.

Source: Platts