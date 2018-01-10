Tankers: Worldscale flat rates set to fall at Russia’s Novorossiisk

Worldscale flat rates are set to fall for voyages to and from the Russian port of Novorossiisk, the Worldscale Association said Tuesday.

“In light of recent information received regarding a revised port tariff structure the Associations find it necessary to revise all rates involving loading or discharging at Novorossiisk and amend the Novorossiisk Variable Rate Differential,” it said.

Amended rates at the port will be obtained by deducting $0.18/mt from all flat rates on voyages involving the port.

The Novorossiisk Variable Rate Differential for cargo loaded at the CPC Terminal (Yuzhnoya Ozereevka) has also been reduced, and a deduction of $0.90/mt must be made from the Novorossiisk rate applicable to the voyage in question.

The amendment will be effective for all voyages on which loading is commenced on or after January 9.

Source: Platts