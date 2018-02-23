Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter And Annual 2017 Results

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (NYSE:TNK) yesterday reported the Company’s results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017:

GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared the fourth quarter of 2016 were primarily affected by lower average spot tanker rates, partially offset by the merger with TIL and redelivery of four time-chartered in vessels during 2017. In addition, GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 improved as the fourth quarter of 2016 included the write-down of two Suezmax tankers to their agreed sales prices, partially offset by the lower unrealized gains on derivative instruments in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter in 2016.

CEO Commentary

“Since reporting our third quarter earnings in early-November, we completed our strategic merger with TIL and concluded the planned refinancing of two of its key debt facilities, which further strengthened our balance sheet,” commented Kevin Mackay, Teekay Tankers’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “The refinancing of these facilities aligns their covenants with Teekay Tankers’ more favorable covenant package, lowers the cost of this financing while also improving our debt maturity profile through lower principal amortization and the extension of the maturities from 2019 and 2020 respectively, out to the end of 2022.”

“While crude tanker spot rates increased in the fourth quarter of 2017, they did not experience the typical winter seasonal spike primarily due to lower OPEC oil production, supply outages and a lack of winter weather delays. Fortunately, our fixed-charter coverage and growing lightering business helped to mitigate some of the tanker rate weakness experienced during the quarter,” commented Mr. Mackay. “Since that time, we have seen further weakness in the crude tanker market driven by many of these same factors, combined with higher bunker fuel costs as crude oil has recently hit highs of $70 per barrel. Looking ahead, we expect elevated levels of tanker scrapping will positively contribute to a significant slowdown in tanker fleet growth which, when coupled with stronger oil market fundamentals, should lead to a recovery in tanker rates in the latter part of 2018 and into 2019.”

Summary of Recent Developments

Completed Strategic Merger with TIL

On November 27, 2017, Teekay Tankers completed its merger with TIL, increasing the Company’s fleet by 18 modern tankers, including ten Suezmax tankers, six Aframax tankers and two Long Range 2 (LR2) product tankers.

New Debt Facility

In December 2017, Teekay Tankers completed a new five-year $270 million long-term debt facility. The new facility was used to refinance 14 of the vessels acquired through the merger with TIL, which extends Teekay Tankers’ debt maturity profile, reduces interest expense, and aligns to Teekay Tankers’ standard debt covenants.

Sale of an Older Aframax Tanker

In November 2017, completed the sale of one older Aframax tanker, the Kareela Spirit, for gross proceeds of $6.4 million.

Secured a New Time Charter-Out Contract

Teekay Tankers secured a time charter-out contract on a Suezmax tanker for a firm period of six months at a daily rate of $17,250, plus extension options, which commenced in January 2018.

Tanker Market

Crude tanker rates strengthened during the fourth quarter of 2017, in line with seasonal norms. However, the seasonal uptick was relatively subdued compared to previous years, with rates averaging the lowest for a fourth quarter since 2012. This was particularly felt in the latter part of the fourth quarter, when lower OPEC crude oil production, supply outages and a lack of winter weather delays put pressure on crude tanker rates. This weakness has persisted into the early part of 2018, compounded by an increase in bunker fuel costs due to higher crude oil prices.

For 2017, tanker rates fell to cyclical lows due to the combined impact of high fleet growth and OPEC supply cuts. The global tanker fleet grew by 26.6 million deadweight tonnes (mdwt), or 4.8 percent in 2017, following 31.4 mdwt, or 6.0 percent growth in 2016. In addition, numerous vessels that were being used as floating storage returned to the trading fleet in 2017 as the crude oil forward curve flipped into backwardation, further adding to fleet supply. On the demand side, OPEC implemented 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) of supply cuts in January 2017 and maintained a high rate of compliance with these cuts throughout the year. This led to a reduction in cargoes from the Middle East, which in turn forced more Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) tankers to compete with Suezmax tankers for Atlantic cargoes, thus putting pressure on mid-size tanker rates. An increase in U.S. crude exports to a record high of 2.0 mb/d by October 2017 gave some support to crude tanker demand; however, it was not enough to fully offset the negative impact of OPEC supply cuts.

Looking ahead to 2018, there are signs of improving fundamentals on both the supply and demand fronts. First, tanker fleet growth is expected to moderate due to a combination of lower deliveries and higher scrapping. Tanker scrapping for the global fleet totaled 11.5 mdwt in 2017, the highest level of tanker scrapping since 2012, and has remained firm with 1.6 mdwt scrapped in January 2018. The level of newbuild tanker deliveries is expected to reduce during 2018, particularly during the second half of the year, and is set to fall further in 2019 as the orderbook rolls off. As such, the Company estimates that world tanker fleet growth will fall to approximately 3 percent in 2018 and 2 percent in 2019.

Global oil demand is estimated to grow by 1.5 mb/d in 2018 (average of IEA, EIA and OPEC forecasts), which is above long-term average growth levels. This strong level of demand, combined with OPEC supply cuts, is leading to a rapid decline in global oil inventories back towards five-year average levels. Inventory drawdowns are negative for tanker demand in the short-term; however, a rebalancing in oil markets could lead OPEC to exit its supply agreement sooner than expected, which would be positive for the mid-size tanker market as it would draw VLCC tankers away from the Atlantic and back to the Middle East, thus reducing competition between the asset classes. Finally, a continued increase in U.S. crude oil production, which recently hit 10 mb/d for the first time since 1970, will likely lead to higher U.S. crude oil exports, which is positive for mid-size tanker demand as well as U.S. Gulf lightering demand.

Overall, the Company expects the tanker market to remain challenging over the near-term as ongoing OPEC supply cuts and the need to absorb recent fleet growth will likely keep the market subdued through the first few quarters of 2018. However, lower fleet growth, an expected increase in U.S. crude exports, and the potential for an increase in OPEC supply later in the year should lead to a tanker market recovery during the latter part of 2018 and into 2019.

Teekay Tankers’ Fleet

The following table summarizes the Company’s fleet as of February 19, 2018:

Owned and Capital Lease Vessels Chartered-in Vessels Total Fixed-rate: Suezmax Tankers 2 — 2 Aframax Tankers 7 — 7 LR2 Product Tankers 2 — 2 VLCC Tanker(i) 1 — 1 Total Fixed-Rate Fleet 12 — 12 Spot-rate: Suezmax Tankers 28 — 28 Aframax Tankers(ii) 10 1 11 LR2 Product Tankers 7 — 7 Total Spot Fleet 45 1 46 Total Conventional Fleet 57 1 58 STS Support Vessels 3 3 6 Total Teekay Tankers’ Fleet 60 4 64

(i) The Company’s ownership interest in this vessel is 50 percent.

(ii) Includes one Aframax tanker with a charter-in contract that is scheduled to expire in March 2021.

As at December 31, 2017, the Company had total liquidity of $161.7 million (comprised of $71.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $90.3 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities), compared to total liquidity of $104.8 million as at September 30, 2017.

Source: Teekay