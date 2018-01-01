The first LNG shipment to Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal | Wärtsilä

The Tornio Manga liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal in Northern Finland, built under a turnkey contract by the technology group Wärtsilä, achieved another significant milestone on 27 November 2017 with the successful unloading of the first shipment of LNG.

The first shipment, comprising 15,000 m3 of LNG, arrived onboard the LNG carrier ‘Coral Energy’, powered by one Wärtsilä 50DF and two Wärtsilä 20DF eco-friendly dual-fuel engines.

The LNG from the terminal will be used to provide clean burning energy for local and regional industries in Northern Finland, Sweden and Norway, and will provide bunkering for LNG fuelled ships visiting the northern Baltic Sea waters.

The Manga LNG natural gas import terminal in Röyttä, Tornio, is a joint venture of the industrial companies Outokumpu and SSAB Europe, the energy company EPV Energy and the LNG company Skangas. The purpose of the terminal is to diversify the gas and fuel markets of the Northern region by providing Northern industry, energy production and maritime transport with a more environmentally friendly and inexpensive alternative.

Source: wartsilacorp