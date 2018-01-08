The Next Oil Price Spike

A recent post talked about how the oil price might collapse this year, and what factors would cause that. In this post, the potential for a price spike and what might be behind it will be enumerated. Because, as those involved in following oil markets have long known, almost any trend and price is possible—in the short run.

Several decades ago, a reporter from a Swedish business magazine asked me to participate in a contest to predict the oil price at year’s end. (Okay, he didn’t really call me, he called the group I worked for and nobody else was around.) I wound up winning the contest, received a nice sweatshirt and an interview in the magazine to explain my success. However, when I told the reporter that I had basically guessed, since the short-term market is quite volatile and predicting political elements that affect the price impossible. The magazine never called me again.

So, the market fundamentals suggest that prices will be tight this year, but a spike, that is, a sharp significant increase, rather than a gradual rise. Higher prices usually come from one of two sources: rapid demand growth in a tight market, or a significant disruption in supply.

Rapid demand growth could, theoretically, occur just as the result of a robust global economy, as in the rebound in 2010 (see figure) and the strong 2015 growth. Alternatively, there are a few short-term events that can cause demand to spike, as in 2004, when constraints on Chinese coal deliveries saw power companies rely on oil, sending that country’s demand up 1 mb/d for the year and reversing the bearish expectations for the year (double the previous trend). Few economies are large enough that an unusual event like that could affect the global market—unless it was very stressed already.

At present, however, there is about 1.6 mb/d of production shut in by OPEC and non-OPEC in support of stabilizing the market, but about 400 tb/d of that is shut-in involuntarily and should not be considered available. In addition, the Saudis have about 2 mb/d of ‘strategic surplus’ capacity, which they maintain in case of need. (See below on crude quality.)

The IEA projection is that demand for OPEC oil in 2018 could be 0.4 mb/d lower than in 2017, so a 1 mb/d boost to oil demand (above what is now projected) would not stress out the market. The various members should, in theory, be able to meet that, and the roughly 200 million barrels of surplus (sort of) inventories in the OECD means that any pricing pressure should be slow to develop, giving time for producers to respond.

Leaving as the most probable path to a price spike as a sharp disruption to supplies somewhere. Small-scale, temporary disruptions such as the recent shut down of the Forties pipeline are not a threat, as the amount of production ‘lost’ is minimal and offset by inventory drawdowns. More concerning are national level disruptions, as seen in the figure below, which shows from the most likely candidates, Libya, Nigeria, and Venezuela.

Arguably, the ongoing decline in Venezuelan production is not a threat, as it occurs gradually and can be replaced by supply from other nations, most notably Saudi Arabia, especially as the unused capacity in Saudi is mostly heavier grades, suitable to the needs of Venezuela’s customers. Libya and Nigeria are more problematic but in the case of Nigeria, the short-term disruptions tend to be small, although they can cumulate to significant amounts, up to 1 mb/d over the course of a year or so. The likelihood of a quick, large drop is much lower because the industry is relatively diffuse and the agitators who attack them are few in number and unable to launch broad attacks on the industry.

Libya is a somewhat different picture, as there are a number of pipelines that pass through deserted areas and are vulnerable to attack, plus the overall political picture remains unstable enough that broad unrest is always possible. Combined with the high quality of Libyan crude, where there is no equivalent replacement, and the possibility of a greater impact on prices is greatest from this source. Given the high gasoline content of Libyan crude, the potential impact grows as the summer driving season approaches. And by that time, inventories should be lower, which would increase the impact.

The willingness of Russia and Saudi Arabia to raise production should prices begin to spike is the other piece of the puzzle. Both have contributed significantly to the current market stabilization effort, and the Saudis have 2 mb/d or more of “strategic surplus capacity,” which they would presumably use in case of a serious supply disruption. However, that doesn’t mean that either is likely to ramp up production if Brent reaches $70, $80 or $90.

I would suspect the Russians would start to allow some leakage of additional supply if prices go much higher, especially since their export data is always somewhat uncertain. But since they generally want prices to be as high as possible, they might instead hold back, especially if other producers are watching them or a signal for adhering to their production agreements. To quote Winston Churchill, “Russia is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. But perhaps there is a key. That key is Russian national interest.” I would add, “Russian financial needs dominate the Russian national interest.”

Political unrest in Iran, Libya or Venezuela could theoretically cause a large-scale disruption of supply (1-2 mb/d), but that is necessary but not sufficient for a price spike. The only potential to prevent a lengthy spike would be the decision of the Saudis to increase production to offset the losses. This they have done before, for example, in 2003 when Gulf War II and the Venezuelan oil company strike (figure below) took millions of barrels a day of supply off the market, and they replaced it.

The Saudis have long worried about the impact on their long-term sales of too-high oil prices, the operative term being “too-high.” Most of the world’s oil experts (real and otherwise) told them in the early 1980s that prices were not too high, even as demand for Saudi oil was collapsing. In 2000, when markets first tightened, a number of voices warned that $30 a barrel would destroy the market for Saudi oil. More recently, any number of pundits insisted that $100 a barrel was the new floor. (In this video from 2012, an oil company CEO suggests that I might be an idiot for thinking the price should be below $100; about one hour in.)

The reality is that not only does no one know what is the ‘sustainable’ price of oil, but no one but Prince bin Salman knows what he thinks the sustainable price of oil is, or, more appropriately, what he thinks the best price for Saudi economic policy would be. It is not impossible that he thinks a much higher price with its short-term gains would help diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, something former OPEC Secretary-General Francisco Parra might recommend (as per his 2009 book.)

Still, there is no indication at this point that the Prince has reversed long-standing policy on oil, and it seems very unlikely that, if prices soar and other producers ramp up production, the Saudis would stand by and allow their market share to plummet, especially if prices were moderated by higher output from Russia and others. In fact, that could initiate a new price war (could, not will).

So, my expectations are for slight market tightening in the first part of 2018, but a likely decline due to slower economic growth, some quota cheating and strong shale oil production. But as the market moves into balance towards the 3rd quarter, the potential for supply disruptions to have a bigger impact will grow. Serious economic weakness could bring a collapse, but the political instability in Libya and/or Venezuela, with a tighter market balance, could see prices up above $70, maybe even $80. Ignoring (relatively) small probability events, prices will probably be slightly lower next year, but will the short-term trajectory is not random, it remains highly uncertain.

Source: Forbes