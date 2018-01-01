Recent News

  

The Shipboard Environment Aboard the International Space Station

IMarEST TV recording of the 15 November 2017 technical lecture presented by William Shepherd, Former NASA Astronaut. Held at in New York City, this was a joint technical meeting of the IMarEST (Eastern USA Branch), the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME), the Society of Marine Port Engineers (SMPE), and the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE).

Source: The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST)

