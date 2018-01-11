Third Yamal LNG cargo arrives in France, prepares for transshipment

The third cargo from the Novatek-operated Yamal LNG plant in northern Russia arrived Wednesday into the Montoir terminal on France’s western coast, according to cFlow, S&P Global Platts trade flow software, with sources saying it was set to undergo transshipment onto the waiting LNG Jurojin tanker.

If the transshipment takes place as expected, it will continue the trend for the first cargoes from Yamal LNG to be sent to Northwest Europe before being reloaded for delivery to other markets.

According to cFlow, the Fedor Litke — which loaded its first cargo of LNG on December 29 — was positioned next to the Vitol-controlled LNG Jurojin at Montoir.

It was unclear where the tanker will deliver the cargo once the transshipment is complete.

None of the first three cargoes from Yamal LNG — sold on a spot basis ahead of the Yamal LNG long-term contracts coming into force from April — have discharged their gas into the respective countries’ grids.

By delivering into terminals in Northwest Europe, Novatek can return its three specialized icebreaker LNG vessels to the Yamal LNG port of Sambetta more quickly than if the tankers were to deliver LNG further afield.

At present, Novatek only has three tankers able to load at Yamal — the Christophe de Margerie, the Boris Vilkitsky and the Fedor Litke. A further four icebreakers were due to be delivered before the end of 2018.

The Christophe de Margerie was at sea carrying its second cargo of LNG from Yamal having arrived at Sambetta on January 5 before setting sail again on January 8.

According to cFlow, the vessel was headed for Milford Haven, UK, home to two LNG import facilities — Dragon and South Hook.

The Boris Vilkitsky, meanwhile, was almost back at Sambetta, having transshipped its first at the Gate terminal in the Netherlands from where it was delivered into northern Spain.

GASELYS ROUTE

The first Yamal LNG cargo was loaded amid much fanfare aboard the Christophe de Margerie on December 8, with the LNG offloaded into tanks at the UK Isle of Grain terminal on December 28.

The cargo was then reloaded onto the Engie-owned Gaselys vessel on January 7, and upon its departure from Isle of Grain the vessel’s captain marked Boston as its destination with an expected arrival date of January 22, according to cFlow.

The northeastern US is in the midst of record-breaking cold weather and gas prices in the region have soared.

But while Boston remained marked as its destination, the trajectory of the Gaselys suggested a different ultimate market for the cargo as it heads eastward toward the Mediterranean.

Sources said earlier in the week that Gibraltar — the Mediterranean’s largest bunkering port — could be the vessel’s next destination.

The idea that a reloaded cargo of Russian LNG could be sold into the US raised many eyebrows in the industry given US economic sanctions remain in place against Novatek.

The US imposed the sanctions against Novatek in July 2014 due to Russia’s role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, making it harder for the Russian gas producer to access western financial markets.

For Russian LNG to be delivered into the US could be seen as a politically sensitive development given the poor relations between the two countries.

Source: Platts