This is the selection of the port related start-ups and scale-ups for PortXL 2018

The yearly scouting phase of PortXL – The First World Port Accelerator – is behind us. From September 2017 to January 2018, the acceleration program scouted one-thousand start-ups and scale-ups relevant for the sector. The search is global in order to get the best companies to Rotterdam. 25 promising start-ups and scale-ups were invited to participate in the PortXL Selection Days on 12 and 13 February to earn a spot in the 3-month acceleration program. During the Selection Days, the 25 companies had the opportunity to present themselves before 150+ port and innovation experts. Following the two-day event, the 14 companies that showed the most potential to innovate the port sector were selected on 13 February.

The selected companies

These are the selected companies and the technologies with which they will impact the sectors logistics, maritime and energy:

Maritime & Logistics

Bunker Connect (www.bunkerconnect.com (link is external)) – digitalisation bunkering

DockTech (www.docktech.net (link is external)) – predictive maintenance

Explect B.V. (www.explect.com (link is external)) – digitalisation logistics

Ionada Incorporated (www.ionada.com (link is external)) – emission reduction

Marine Bubble Flow B.V. (no website) – fuel reduction

Shipskart Marine Private Ltd. (www.shipskart.com (link is external)) – digitalisation logistics

The Big Smile (no website) – cargo efficiency

WhaleWashing (www.whalewashing.com (link is external)) – (predictive) maintenance

Energy

BDB Greenpower (www.bdbgreenpower.nl (link is external)) – sustainable energy

Ondavia, Inc. (www.ondavia.com (link is external)) – SQHE (Safety, Quality, Health &

Environment)

All sectors

CargoLedger BV (www.cargoledger.nl (link is external)) – blockchain

ECOncrete Tech Ltd. (www.econcretetech.com (link is external)) – sustainability

MapGage (www.mapgage.com (link is external)) – asset maintenance

Selected and then?

The companies will participate in the PortXL 2018 program, which starts in Rotterdam on March 12. They will be supported for three months to accelerate their technology to the market and find a first or second customer. On 14 June, the companies will show their progress during the closing event Shakedown.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam