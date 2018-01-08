Throughput of Guoyuan Port reaches 6.97 million tonnes in 1st half year

Liu Rui, supervisor of bridge crane team II at Guoyuan Port, works at the port in Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 27, 2017. Guoyuan port, the largest inland waterways port of China, lies on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub, especially for Sino-Euro trains. Statistics reveal that the throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.97 million tonnes in the first half of the year of 2017. “I handle almost 30,000 containers every year.” said Liu Rui.

Source: Xinhua