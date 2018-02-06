TMC to provide compressors to five product tankers

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has contracted TMC Compressors of the Seas (TMC) to supply marine compressed air systems to five product tankers the shipbuilder is constructing for Norwegian tanker operator DSD Shipping.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will build the 5 x 50,000 dwt medium range product tankers at its Vinashin yard in Vietnam. Two of the tankers will be delivered in 2019, while three will be finalised in 2020.

TMC will provide air compressors, with associated air dryers and filters, to each of the five product tankers. TMC also has an option to deliver identical equipment to a sixth product tanker that DSD Shipping has an option to build at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

TMC’s contract value is undisclosed.

“The vessels need quite a a bit of air to run the on board service and control air systems, so they have sensibly opted for a marine compressor system with above average capacity. More importantly, it is an energy efficient system that the vessel crew can maintain themselves. This keeps operational costs down for the tanker operator, DSD Shipping,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

DSD Shipping is a provider of tanker chartering and ship operations, providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and liquid products worldwide.

TMC is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is a thoroughbred supplier of marine compressors, based on 40 years’ heritage in the marine and offshore industries. The company is headquartered in Oslo, with sales and service offices all over the world.

Source: TMC