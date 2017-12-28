Total of 28 vessels delayed at Richards Bay Coal Terminal: cFlow

Some 28 ships were delayed outside Richards Bay Coal Terminal in South Africa Wednesday, down from 35 last week, according to data from cFlow, S&P Global Platts trade flow software.

The delays were due to bad weather in the area preventing a normal operating schedule in the past few weeks, market sources said.

Delays were expected to continue in the coming week as weather forecasts were not improved, although sources said should a normal loading schedule resume the queue could be dealt with in a few days.

The Panamax size Anthos was originally expected to arrive at RBCT on December 14, while the remaining 27 delayed ships were expected to arrive from December 16-26.

Some 14 of the vessels were returning from India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while four were returning from Singapore, and one each from Kenya, the Maldives, Mauritius and Saudi Arabia, with seven returning from other ports.

Six ships were moored at loading berths. The average deadweight tonnage of the delayed ships was 90,936 mt.

Pricing for South African coal was little changed Wednesday as the end of year period sees limited liquidity, while reported bids for FOB Richards Bay 6,000 kcal/kg NAR coal were within the range of last week, sources said.

Source: Platts