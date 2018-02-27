Traffic at Ivory Coast’s main port up 4 pct in 2017

Traffic at Ivory Coast’s main port of Abidjan rose by about 4 percent in 2017, propelled by rising commodity production and increased imports due to strong economic growth, port authorities said.

The port of Abidjan is the main exit point for exports of cocoa beans, of which Ivory Coast is the world’s top producer, and other commodities. It also handles most of the goods entering and exiting land-locked Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

“The traffic at the port of Abidjan was boosted by economic growth and by the strong production of raw commodities,” Yacouba Hien Sie, the director general of the port, told reporters, adding exports are forecast to rise at least 2 percent in 2018.

Ivory Coast was one Africa’s fastest-growing economies in 2017, recording 7.6 percent GDP growth. The International Monetary Fund expects growth of about 7.3 percent this year.

About 19.332 million tonnes of merchandise was shipped via the port of Abidjan in 2017, which is managed by French group Bollore , compared with 18.319 million tonnes the previous year, port data showed. Exports of cocoa and manganese rose by 32.3 and 149.4 percent, respectively.

Sie said a call for tenders worth 55 billion CFA francs ($104 million) would be launched this year to build a minerals terminal to accommodate rising manganese, nickel and cement output.

He said construction of a second container terminal with a 1.5 million container capacity, which would sharply increase traffic volumes, is expected to be completed in 2019.

