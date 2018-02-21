Traffic in 2017 & outlook for 2018 – annual Port of Marseille Fos review

Thanks to a 2017 marked by new projects and an 8% increase in all traffic excluding crude oils and oil products, the Port of Marseille Fos has managed to maintain a volume of traffic equivalent to that of 2016, despite the halt in activity around the crude sector by Total at the La Mède refinery.

An increase in activity across all freight sectors

General merchandise was up 11%, with very good growth for new motor vehicles at 18%. With growth up 5%, 2017 testifies to the good health of solid bulk traffic in Marseille.

Ro-ro benefited from the dynamism in traffic to and from Corsica, up 9%, where significant market shares have been won. All the truck trailer traffic from Corsica and the Maghreb also shows good growth – up 11% – in units transported.

The container business, up for the 6th year in a row (up 10% in 2017) was close to the 1.4 million TEU mark in 2017. These excellent results are linked to a strong activity in the Fos harbours and the opening of new lines on the Marseille harbours.

Dynamic passenger activity and enthusiasm for logistics spaces

Passenger activity on regular lines was up 7% (1.2 million passengers). In the cruise business, after a slight contraction in 2017, business will return to growth in 2018: almost 530 stopovers are scheduled (versus 430 in 2017).

In the goods logistics sector alone, 55 hectares were developed and marketed in 2017. In terms of areas dedicated to logistics and industry, 101 hectares of new activities are being put into pre-development by the Port of Marseille Fos in 2018.

Number one port in France with nearly 81 Mt of traffic, and with the Medlink network ports on the Mediterranean Rhône Saône axis, it constitutes the number one port complex in France with 103 Mt total traffic and so consolidates its place as the southern gateway to Europe.

In 2018, the Port will continue this dynamic policy, particularly in terms of internationalization and energy transition.

Total traffic: 80.6 Mt

General merchandise: 20.4 Mt [up 11%]

Liquid bulk: 46.5 Mt [down 5%]

Solid bulk: 13.6 Mt [up 5%]

Passengers: 2.7 Mpax [down 1 %]

Source: Marseille-Port