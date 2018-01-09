Transcoma Bunkers Becomes Dynamic Fuels Sl

Effective January 1st 2018, we are excited to announce that we are spinning off our bunker division to our new company “Dynamic Fuels”.

Our new name reflects our approach to the business and will allow us to be recognised as an independent company 100% dedicated to the supply of bunkers and lubricants to the Shipping Industry worldwide. Our operations today have become more global in nature and include products and services beyond where we began when we started under Transcoma Bunkers Brand.

The company will continue to operate in its current structure, and your contacts will remain unchanged. Other than these visible changes, there is no change in ownership (100% Transcoma) and no change in staff.

With 3 years of business presence in the industry, we, Transcoma Shipping, look forward to continue to grow and serve you in the global market under our new name.

Source: Transcoma Shipping