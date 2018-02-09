TTI ALGECIRAS begins 2018 by receiving a regular service coming from Australia

Next 15th of February a new weekly service operated by CMA CGM and Hapag Lloyd will be berthed at TTI Algeciras, which will connect for the first time in the history of the Port of Algeciras Bay, Australia with our port.

It will also become the second regular containerized direct service to connect Australia with Spain.

The container vessel to berth at the semiautomated terminal will be the BUXCLIFF, with a capacity for 6456 TEU and operated by the French shipping company CMA CGM.

The rotation of the new service is: Fremantle – Melbourne – Sydney – Adelaide – Singapore – Chennai – Colombo – Cochin – Suez – Damietta – Piraeus – Malta – Algeciras – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Le Havre – Fos-Sur-Mer – Genoa – Damietta – Suez – Pointe De Gallets (Reunion) – Fremantle.

The transit time between the Australian port of Sydney and Algeciras will be around 45 days (import).

Likewise, TTI Algeciras will recover direct connectivity with ports in India and Sri Lanka (for Algeciras imports), which was lost with the adjustment of services made by UASC (merged with Hapag Lloyd in May 2017) early 2016.

For this call, a commemorative plaque is planned to be delivered by representatives of Port Authority of Algeciras Bay and TTI Algeciras.

Source: TTI Algeciras