Tuapse Commercial Seaport set to inject more than $ 34,1 mln in expansion programme

Tuapse Commercial Seaport JSC (TCSP, part of UCL Holding) says it is going to spend USD 34,1 million (RUB 1.93 bn) of its own funds for financing of the company’s investment programme in 2018.

According to the statement, this year’s investment programme of Tuapse Commercial Seaport provides for “further development and implementation of promising investment projects aimed at increasing the company’s cargo throughput and maintenance of its production facilities”.

Expenses under the project of grain terminal overhaul will total more than $15 million. The plan for 2018 covers the purchase of main material handling equipment, the completion of design works and commencement of the construction phase. This project worth nearly $63.7 million (RUB 3.6 bn) is scheduled for completion in 2021.

Apart from expanding the range of grain cargo and increasing the terminal’s throughput to 3 million tonnes the project foresees the development of the port’s railway infrastructure that will enable TCSP to increase its capacity in handling all types of dry bulk freight.

One more prospective line of TCSP development is boosting ferrous metal volumes. TCSP has ordered and expects delivery of two 50-tonne Vityaz cranes with a maximum outreach of 40 meters and will purchase two 25-tonne forklift loaders. The new equipment will enable the port operator to transfer 60-tonne slabs from rail cars to ships and to improve handling of steel coils with a maximum weigh of 32 tonnes. For this the company earmarked $11,2 million.

In 2018, under the long-term programme of material handling equipment upgrade, the company will acquire one more 40-tonne Vityaz crane with an outreach of 32 meters and will expand its fleet with two 2.5-tonne loaders and will acquire material handling accessories. In 2018, the company will spend in this segment a total of $ 4.2 million.

This year, $635,000 will be appropriated for maintenance of the existing facilities capacity and for further upgrading of emergency protection systems in the Oil Port area. Fitting the berths with automatic de-berthing system will be the final phase of the 8-year programme ensuring eco-friendly and safe handling of oil products.

The 2018 investment programme also includes the maintenance of Tuapse Rо-Rо terminal’s capacity in the amount of $967,643 and the purchase of auxiliary equipment for port security purposes ($346,724). Under the programme on energy saving and efficiency increase with the budget of $247,660, TCSP is going to complete the construction of a gas pipeline and conversion of boiler stations to gas fuel.

Investments in other activities ensuring smooth and safe operations of the port, like environmental measures, renewal of electric equipment, upgrade of port fleet’s rescue and communication facilities will total $ 1,4 million.

Tuapse Commercial Seaport JSC (TCSP) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. TCSP is part of UCL Port, a stevedoring division of international transport group UCL Holding. UCL Port comprises Sea Port St. Petersburg JSC, Container Terminal Saint Petersburg JSC, Universal Handling Terminal LLC based in North-West of Russia, and Taganrog Commercial Sea Port in the South. In 2016, Tuapse Commercial Seaport handled 14.1 million tonnes of cargo. The fleet of TCSP’s cargo handling equipment numbers 27 portal cranes with capacity of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2017, the company handled 14.1 million tonnes of freight.

Source: Tuapse Commercial Seaport JSC (TCSP)