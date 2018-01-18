U.S. crude, diesel stocks drop in latest week – EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell last week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 6.9 million barrels in the week to Jan. 12, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 3.5 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 4.2 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 448,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2.3 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.4 million-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 86,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 58,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By David Gaffen)