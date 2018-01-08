UBS Group Downgrades Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. UBS Group currently has $6.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gener8 Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Gener8 Maritime from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gener8 Maritime has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,972. Gener8 Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.56, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Gener8 Maritime had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 29.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 17.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat