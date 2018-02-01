Vessel queue at Richards Bay Coal Terminal drops to 14: cFlow

Some 14 ships were delayed outside Richards Bay Coal Terminal in South Africa Wednesday, down from 16 last week, according to data from cFlow, S&P Global Platts trade flow software.

High wind and swells in the region were keeping ships delayed, while routine maintenance at the loaders last week has been completed.

A shipping source said the weather had eased slightly compared with previous weeks and was expected to clear further in coming days, which could see the vessel queue reduce further.

All of the ships were scheduled to arrive at the port within the past week, with the Capesize Ocean Commander originally scheduled for arrival on Friday.

Five ships were returning from China, Korea, Japan, or Singapore, four from India, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka, with three from ports in South Africa and two from Mauritius.

Some 10 ships were moored at loading terminals and berths.

The average deadweight tonnage of the delayed ships was 99,309 mt.

Market sources estimated around 4.5 million mt of coal was in stockpiles at RBCT as of Wednesday.

The benchmark 6,000 kcal/kg NAR grade of South African coal traded at $96/mt FOB Wednesday morning, April-loading basis. Market sources did not attribute the high price for South African coal to the delay at RBCT.

Source: Platts