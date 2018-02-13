Vessels in queue at Australia’s PWCS coal terminals fall to 3

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in eastern Australia had three ships waiting offshore Sunday compared with eight a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said in a report over the weekend.

The queue at the PWCS terminals is expected to have eight vessels at the end of February, HVCCC said.

The PWCS terminals shipped out 2.75 million mt of coal in the week ended Sunday, down 520,000 mt from a week earlier, and month-to-date exports totaled 4.07 million mt, it added.

Coal producers forecast arrivals in February at the PWCS terminals at 9 million mt and in March at 8.8 million mt.

Coal throughput for Newcastle port’s railway last week was 3.19 million mt, HVCCC said.

Around 437,400 mt of coal were shipped through the NCIG terminal at Newcastle last week, according to S&P Global Platts data.

Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined coal stocks of 1.47 million mt available for export on Sunday, down 310,732 mt from the previous week.

Meanwhile, Gladstone port in Queensland had 14 ships in queue Monday, and an additional three ships were loading at the Queensland port’s RG Tanna coal terminal, Gladstone Ports Corporation said.

Source: Platts