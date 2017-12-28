Vietnam’s Dec crude oil output falls 12.1 pct y/y to 1.09 mln T

Recent News

  

in Oil & Companies News 28/12/2017

Vietnam’s crude oil output in December is estimated at 1.09 million tonnes (257,700 barrels per day), down 12.1 percent from a year ago, the government said.

Crude oil output in November was higher than estimated at 1.24 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report.

Vietnam’s 2017 crude oil exports were seen rising 0.3 percent year-on-year to an estimated 6.9 million tonnes, or 138,500 barrels per day (bpd).

The following table updates production figures for Vietnam’s key energy items this month.

Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.

 OUTPUT        Dec 2017          2017  *Change y/y  Targets 2017
 Crude oil    1,090,000    13,567,300        -10.8      14.2 mln
 Coal         3,260,600    37,999,100         -0.5        36 mln
 Natural gas       0.81           9.8         -7.7          9.61
 LPG             68,300       733,600        -14.8           N/A
 Electricity       15.9         190.1          8.9           N/A

NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2017 targets by PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available.
* Change for the 12-month period

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Adrian Croft)

