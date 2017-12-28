Vision for the MOL Group 10 Years from Now

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the company’s top news stories for 2017 as follows:

1. New management plan “Rolling Plan 2017” starts

Formulating new management plan “Rolling Plan 2017” (April)

Defining “the vision for the MOL Group 10 years from now”

･ The MOL Group will provide stress-free services that are truly convenient for customers worldwide, with the aim of serving customers as a solid and reliable partner at all times.

･ The MOL Group will develop the environment and emission-free businesses into one of its future core operations.

･ The MOL Group will strategically allocate resources to carefully selected businesses that have a clear competitive edge. The goal is to make the MOL Group a collection of businesses boasting the highest competitiveness in their respective fields.

･ The MOL Group will provide stress-free services that are truly convenient for customers worldwide, with the aim of serving customers as a solid and reliable partner at all times. ･ The MOL Group will develop the environment and emission-free businesses into one of its future core operations. ･ The MOL Group will strategically allocate resources to carefully selected businesses that have a clear competitive edge. The goal is to make the MOL Group a collection of businesses boasting the highest competitiveness in their respective fields. Setting 5 themes of “marine technical skills,” “ICT,” “technology development,” “environment,” and “work style reforms.”

Strengthening sales capabilities by promoting ‘One MOL’

Establishing Product Transport Business Unit. Establishing 3-business unit structure with the Dry Bulk Business Unit and Energy Transport Business Unit (April)

Establishing the One MOL Business Strategy Excecution Office (April), appointing Chief Country Representative in Turkey (March)

Advanced initiatives on environment and technology development

Establishing “Environmental Vision 2030” (April)

Launching organization toward commercialization of environment and emissions-free businesses as core business

New Business Creation Group (April), Offshore Power Group (October)

Establishing the Bunker Business Office (April)

Covering fuel procurement policy based on the environmental regulations, LNG-fueled vessels, and LNG fuel supply business in an integrated manner

Determination of LNG-fueled tugboat construction (May)

World’s first methanol-fueled vessels earn “Technology Special Prize” in Ship of the Year 2016 awards (July)

Demonstration tests are in steady progress toward application of blockchain technology (August, December)

Start sale of an upgraded version of PBCF (May), PBCF receives 2017 Nikkei Global Environmental Technology Award (October)

Earning AIP for design of newbuilding LNG-powered 20,000 TEU containership (April)

Use and application of ICT for safe operations

Developing activities with an eye to practical use of advanced safe operation support technology toward autonomous sailing

･ Launching R&D on autonomous ocean transport system, being selected for Japanese government transportation research system by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism (May)

･ Joint research of an advisory type Intelligent Awareness System (IAS) on Sun Flower with Rolls-Royce Marine (December)

･ Concluding agreement with Furuno Electric to jointly develop voyage information display system using AR technology (December)

･ Launching R&D on autonomous ocean transport system, being selected for Japanese government transportation research system by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism (May) ･ Joint research of an advisory type Intelligent Awareness System (IAS) on Sun Flower with Rolls-Royce Marine (December) ･ Concluding agreement with Furuno Electric to jointly develop voyage information display system using AR technology (December) “Project for establishing a system to visualize onboard environments utilizing ICT” is selected by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) as part of the ministry’s projects (April)

Enhancing fleet monitor function as a step toward the next-generation ship management support system (October)

Introducing mariner training software using VR goggles (October)

Start of multi-dimensional analysis of causes for incidents and problems involving MOL-operated vessels using IBM advanced analysis system (December)

Workstyle reform

Promoting reforms with “individuals” and “organization” as two wheels under the slogan “Smart ON! Smart OFF!” Developing various systems and structures aimed at improving productivity. Through those systems and structures, executives and employees use innovation and creativity to create an energetic work environment. Addressing ways to develop a corporate culture that emphasizes dialogue to fosters innovation.

2. Business Divisions’ Initiatives on “Corporate Group of Competitive No.1 Businesses”

Dry Bulk Business Unit

Starting study on construction of an LNG-fueled Capesize bulker (January)

Concluding contract for bauxite transport from Guinea (December)

Energy Transport Business Unit

Naming ceremony for ice-break LNG carrier serving Russia Yamal LNG project. Inaugurating regular services on Arctic routes (December)

Further development of Offshore business following shuttle tanker, subsea support vessels

･ Deciding to invest in self-elevating platform vessel operator (February)

･ Participating in India Swan LNG terminal operation project (September)

･ World’s largest FSRU, MOL FSRU Challenger delivered (October)

･ Deciding to invest in self-elevating platform vessel operator (February) ･ Participating in India Swan LNG terminal operation project (September) ･ World’s largest FSRU, MOL FSRU Challenger delivered (October) 3 LNG carriers built in China for SINOPEC delivered (January, June, September)

Completion of all 6 world’s first large-scale ethane carriers (April)

Concluding contract for coal transport, which contributes to a stable supply of electricity in India (June)

Signing contract of 4 LNG carriers (conventional type) for Yamal LNG project (June)

Newbuilding coal carrier for JERA Trading delivered (November)

Jointly Earning AIP for Design of LNG-powered Coal Carrier with Tohoku Electric Power, Namura Shipbuilding (December)

Product Transport Business Unit

Establishing new integrated container shipping business, Ocean Network Express (July)

5 of the world’s largest 20,000 TEU containerships delivered in succession in S. Korea and Japan (March to November)

Car carrier linking Okinawa and New Zealand: Selected for “2017 International Logistics Business Model Creation Project” in Okinawa Prefecture (July)

Investing in Malaysia PKT Logistics Group Sdn. Bhd. (March)

MOL Logistics opens Nairobi Branch (July)

MOL Ferry launches 2 newbuilding vessels on Oarai/Tomakomai route. (May, October)

Acquisition of naming rights for Osaka Nanko Cosmo Ferry Terminal-renamed “Sunflower Terminal (Osaka)” (September)

3. MOL Group’s CSR/Social contribution activities, connecting the world

Car carrier tour for children at Harumi Pier. “Sea and Japan Project” (July)

School visit to present lectures as an opportunity for promising hopeful children to gain interest in and understanding of ocean shipping.

･ Tokyo Arakawa Ward No. 3 junior high school (November)

･ Sagamihara City Kita junior high school (December)

･ Sagami Women’s University affiliated elementary school (December)

Cooperation of international ocean transport

･ Wheelchairs to Cambodia (February)

･ Fire engines to Paraguay (April)

･ School backpacks to Thailand (June)

･ Surfboards (June) and mobile library vehicles (December) to South Africa

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.