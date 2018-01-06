VLCC freight rates down by 65% in 2017, Suezmax and Aframax rates retreat in half

It’s safe to say that 2017 has been a dismal year for the tanker market, with average rates down by at least 50% across the board. While this has also been reflected – for the most part – in asset prices as well, creating investment opportunities, most ship owners are looking for some respite in 2018. In a recent weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “as we start to slowly wind down during the final days of the year, it is a good time to take a look back on what we saw and were we stand in the tanker markets. Average TCE VLCC rates for the year are hovering below US$ 10,500pd which is around a third of the average of 2016 rates which were US$ 30,400pd. On a slightly better note, Suezmax TCE rates, although down year on year have only fallen to around half of what they were, with the TCE having average at US$ 12,500pd this year”.

According to Allied’s, Gerry Lathrop Research Analyst, “similar to the Suezmax market, average Aframax TCE rates have also fallen to around half of what they were, with the TCE having averaged at US$ 9,000pd for the year so far. Overall the product tanker market has been doing slightly better. In 2016 MR vessels averaged around US$ 12,250pd, whereas in the year so far they have averaged US$ 13,000pd Although this rate is improved, it is likely due in part to the spike in rates caused by hurricane Harvey in the Atlantic which for a while created a market mismatch and rerouted several cargoes from other destinations to the USG”.

Lathrop said that “given this round up of gloomy figures being seen in the freight market during the past 12 months it is no surprise that things were mirroring an equally poor performance in the SnP market. Prices have taken a severe beating over this period, though in many cases this drop has been more theoretical than actualized given the very limited activity being noted and reflecting the gross mismatch present between sellers’ and buyers’ ideas. Modern vessels have fared slightly better, with this age group holding its value in most of the size segments, while in some case such as that of VLs, we even managed to see some slight improvement. Some of the biggest drops in value seemed to have been noted in the vintage Suezmax and Aframax categories, with the former having lost about 20% of their value and the latter having lost about 15%”.

Allied’s analyst added that “the MR size segment seems to have been the only sector which has performed better this year, with resales and 5-year assets having gained 3.0% and 6.5% respectively, while the value of 10-year old units remaining unchanged. In terms of fleet growth per sector this year, we have seen a somewhat similar pattern from the year before, with the overall growth figures having kept under check fairly well. In particular, MRs in 2016 saw a rise by 111 vessels in the in service fleet, while in 2017 this figure scaled back down to 67 vessels. The Aframax segment saw a smaller net fleet growth with a net increase of 44 vessels in 2016 and 32 vessels in 2017. Conversely the Suezmax has seen its net increase almost double from last year, with 2016 noting a net growth of 22 vessels, while in 2017 this rose to 42”.

Lathrop concluded that “things were slightly better for VLCCs thanks to increased scrapping activity, with the net change having gone from 43 vessel increase in 2016, down to a 36 vessel increase this year. In terms of deliveries scheduled for 2018, we expect to see roughly 58% of the current orderbook being delivered which is equal to around 7.7% of the current inservice VLCC fleet. For Suezmaxes this respective figures are, 60.5% and 8.2%, while Aframaxes fairing slightly better with roughly 53% and 7.1%. The MR segment is holding some of the most promising prospects in this regard, which although is expecting 101 vessels to be delivered next year (49% of the orderbook), will likely only translate to an increase of about 4.2% to the total in-service fleet”, Allied’s analyst concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide