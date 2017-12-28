W. Africa Crude-Nigerian diffs boosted, tenders also support

New tenders to buy oil and problems that cut exports from Libya and the North Sea supported light sweet West African oil. Medium and heavier grades had less of a boost, but traders said low freight rates underpinned premiums to dated Brent.

* Angola’s state oil company Sonangol offered cargoes of two addition grades of oil, Olombendo and Sangos. It offered Olombendo at dated Brent plus at 80 cents, 20 cents above the previous month’s offer.

* The company was also offering two cargoes of Dalia at dated Brent minus 30 cents a barrel, a Saturno cargo at dated Brent minus 40 cents a barrel and a Hungo at dated Brent plus 10 cents. It recently sold cargoes of Cabinda and Saxi.

* The number of cargoes it was selling was the highest in recent memory, traders said.

* Traders confirmed that ExxonMobil had sold its February cargo of Pazflor after offering it at dated Brent minus 30 cents a barrel, but the buyer was not clear.

* Roughly a third of Angola’s February loadings remained available for sale. Exxon was offering Dalia at minus 80 cents, while BP was also showing Dalia.

* Nigerian oil, particularly light grades such as Bonny and Qua Iboe, were supported by a pipeline blast that cut exports from Libya by 80,000-100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

* Qua Iboe was offered at dated Brent plus $1.90 per barrel.

* Exxon was also offering February loading Usan at 25 cent premiums to Brent.

* Chevron had sold a cargo of Agbami, but neither the buyer nor the differential were immediately clear.

TENDERS

* India’s BPCL issued tender to buy West African crude for loading Feb. 1-10. It closes on Jan. 4. It also issued a tender to buy March-loading U.S. crude oil.

* A tender from Indonesia’s Pertamina for early to mid-March delivery West African crude closes on Jan. 3.

* The grades of Chevron’s award for the Indian refiner HPCL’s tender last week were still not clear. The company will supply the refiner with two cargoes.

RELATED NEWS

* A blast at a Libyan pipeline roughly 130 km (80 miles) south of the Es Sider terminal cut oil output by between 70,000 and 100,000 bpd, according to state oil company NOC, which said repairs would take a week.

* Britain’s biggest and most important oil and gas pipeline Forties should resume normal flows around the new year, slightly earlier than previously flagged, its operator Ineos said on Thursday.

* Imports of Iranian crude oil by major buyers in Asia tumbled 29 percent in November from the same month a year ago to the lowest volumes since April 2016, government and ship-tracking data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Libby George, editing by David Evans)