W. Africa Crude-Spot offers slip, more tenders surface

Sellers lowered their offers in West Africa as the market braced for March export plans over the coming days.

ANGOLA

* While just over a handful of February-loading cargoes had yet to trade, those holding the remaining cargoes lowered their offers.

* BP lowered its offer of Angolan Dalia to a $1.24 discount to dated Brent, down from discounts of less than $1 per barrel, traders said.

* March loading programmes were expected on Tuesday.

NIGERIA

* Just over 20 February-loading cargoes were still available, while the March export plan was expected by the middle to the end of the week.

* While recent Indian tenders had absorbed some oil, both IOC and BPCL also took grades from other regions, leaving more West African oil left to sell.

* ExxonMobil had lowered its offer for Qua Iboe to a roughly $2 per barrel premium to dated Brent, down by roughly 25 cents from earlier offers.

* Traders said other grades would need to soften as well in order to get spot deals moving.

TENDERS

* India’s IOC was running another tender to buy West African oil for March 5-15 loading. It closes on Thursday.

* In its most recent tender, IOC bought Nigeria’s Escravos and Okwuibome, as well as a VLCC with U.S. Louisiana Light Sweet rather than a West African grade.

* Uruguay’s Ancap had also purchased U.S. light sweet crude in its tender for March 6-10 delivery, traders said.

* It had also issued another tender to buy March-delivered oil, which closes later this week.

* Indonesia’s Pertamina had reissued its tender to buy crude without awarding it.

RELATED NEWS

* Oil hovered near a three-year high of $70 a barrel on Monday on signs that production cuts by OPEC and Russia are tightening supplies, but analysts warned of “red flags” due to surging U.S. production.

* A stricken Iranian tanker that sank in the East China Sea on Sunday in the worst oil ship disaster in decades has produced a large oil slick, Chinese media and Japanese authorities said on Monday, as worries grew over damage to the marine ecosystem.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)