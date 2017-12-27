W. Africa Crude-Spot trade thin, new tender issued

Spot trade was thin on Wednesday owing to the holiday period though differentials remained underpinned and a new Indonesian buy tender was issued.

* Angola’s state oil firm Sonangol was still offering two cargoes of Dalia at dated Brent minus 30 cents a barrel, a Saturno cargo at dated Brent minus 40 cents a barrel and a Hungo at dated Brent plus 10 cents. It recently sold cargoes of Cabinda and Saxi.

* About two-thirds of the Angolan February programme has now traded, a market player said.

* ExxonMobil sold its February cargo of Pazflor after offering it at dated Brent minus 30 cents a barrel, one trader said, but this could not immediately be confirmed and further details did not emerge.

* A number of cargoes were still available from Nigeria’s January programme. Qua Iboe was last heard to be offered at dated Brent plus $1.90 a barrel.

TENDERS

* Indonesia’s Pertamina issued a new tender for west African and Asian crude grades for early to mid-March delivery. The tender closes on Jan. 3.

* Traders said that Chevron won Indian HPCL’s tender last week with two cargoes but grade details did not emerge.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Adrian Croft)