Wan Hai Lines to launch China – India Service III (CI3) Service

Wan Hai Lines is pleased to announce the launch of China – India Service III “CI3 service” on January 23rd, 2018. This new service will help to expand Wan Hai Lines network by providing direct service from East China to East India. It will also help to complement Wan Hai Lines existing 2 other East India services with better port coverage and frequency.

This service will be jointly operated with COSCO, IAL, OOCL and X-Press Feeders by using 5 vessels with nominal capacity of 4,250 TEU. Wan Hai Lines will deploy 2 vessels, while COSCO and IAL will operate 1 vessel each, OOCL and X-Press Feeders will operate 1 vessel jointly.

CI3’s maiden voyage will commence from Shanghai port on January 23rd, 2018 and arrive in Chennai on February 8th, 2018. It will be a 35-day fixed round trip schedule.

The port rotation will be: Shanghai – Ningbo – Hong Kong – Shekou – Singapore –

Port Kelang (West port) – Port Kelang (North port) – Chennai – Kattupalli – Port Kelang(North port) – Singapore – Shanghai

Wan Hai Lines is confident that customers will be further benefited from better service frequency and coverage among China / South East Asia and India.

Source: Wan Hai Lines